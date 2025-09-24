San Diego State football and Northern Illinois by the numbers
San Diego State (2-1) hits the road for its final non-conference game, against the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-2) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Pacific at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. The game will air on ESPN+.
The Aztecs are 6-0 in a series that dates to 1967 and have outscored the Huskies 228-96, including a 34-28 win in San Diego in their most recent meeting in 2017.
While it’s the first game in a home-and-home series that will see the Huskies make a trip to San Diego in 2031, it’s also an interesting meeting between current and future members of the Mountain West Conference.
After this season, San Diego State is heading to the new-look Pac-12, along with current MW foes Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State. Meanwhile, Northern Illinois will be one of the new teams added by the MW to fill the void.
Here is a look at San Diego State and Northern Illinois by the numbers.
Scoring offense
San Diego State 29.67 (74th nationally)
Northern Illinois 12.67 (135th)
Rushing offense
San Diego State 147.33 (84th)
Northern Illinois 161 (77th)
Passing offense
San Diego State 186 (101st)
Northern Illinois 114 (130th)
Total offense
San Diego State 333.33 (106th)
Northern Illinois275 (129th)
Third down conversion percentage
San Diego State 33.33 percent (112th)
Northern Illinois 28.27 percent (128th)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
San Diego State 100 percent (1st)
Northern Illinois 80 percent (91st)
Scoring defense
San Diego State 12 (17th)
Northern Illinois 25 (80th)
Rushing defense
San Diego State 84.33 (30th)
Northern Illinois 146.67 (75th)
Passing defense
San Diego State 175.67 (34th)
Northern Illinois 189.67 (53rd)
Total defense
San Diego State 260 (24th)
Northern Illinois 336.33 (57th)
Sacks per game
San Diego State 2.33 (57th)
Northern Illinois 1.33 (105th)
Tackles for loss
San Diego State 4.33 (110th)
Northern Illinois 4.67 (99th)
Third down conversion defense
San Diego State 26 percent (17th)
Northern Illinois 32.43 percent (43rd)
Red zone defense
San Diego State 57.14 percent (6th)
Northern Illinois 78.57 percent (45th)
Net punting
San Diego State 41.71 (42nd)
Northern Illinois 35.50 (113nd)
Punt return average
San Diego State 10.45 (49th)
Northern Illinois 0.00 (131st)
Kickoff return average
San Diego State 16 (109th)
Northern Illinois 27 (27th)
Turnover margin
San Diego State +1 (21st)
Northern Illinois +0 (61st)
Leading passers
Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 43 of 73, 529 yards, 3 touchdowns, no interceptions
Josh Holst, Northern Illinois: 40 of 63, 327 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions
Leading rushers
Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 50 carries, 249 yards, 3 touchdowns
Chavon Rice, Northern Illinois: 51 carries, 214 yards, 1 touchdown
Leading receivers
Jordan Napier, San Diego State: 19 catches, 241 yards, 1 touchdown
DeAree Rogers, Northern Illinois: 16 catches, 173 yards, 1 touchdown
Leading defenders
Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 24 total tackles, 1 sack
Quinton Urwiler, Northern Illinois: 34 total tackles, .5 sack