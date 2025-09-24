San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State football and Northern Illinois by the numbers

Aztecs have an edge on offense and defense in non-conference matchup

Bernie Wilson

Sep 5, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies head coach Thomas Hammock watches his team warm up. / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
San Diego State (2-1) hits the road for its final non-conference game, against the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-2) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Pacific at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. The game will air on ESPN+.

The Aztecs are 6-0 in a series that dates to 1967 and have outscored the Huskies 228-96, including a 34-28 win in San Diego in their most recent meeting in 2017. 

While it’s the first game in a home-and-home series that will see the Huskies make a trip to San Diego in 2031, it’s also an interesting meeting between current and future members of the Mountain West Conference. 

After this season, San Diego State is heading to the new-look Pac-12, along with current MW foes Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State. Meanwhile, Northern Illinois will be one of the new teams added by the MW to fill the void. 

Here is a look at San Diego State and Northern Illinois by the numbers.

Scoring offense

San Diego State 29.67 (74th nationally)

Northern Illinois 12.67 (135th)

Rushing offense

San Diego State 147.33 (84th)

 Northern Illinois 161 (77th)

Passing offense

San Diego State 186 (101st)

Northern Illinois 114 (130th)

Total offense 

San Diego State 333.33 (106th)

Northern Illinois275 (129th)

Third down conversion percentage

San Diego State 33.33 percent (112th)

Northern Illinois 28.27 percent (128th)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

San Diego State 100 percent (1st)

Northern Illinois 80 percent (91st)

Scoring defense

San Diego State 12 (17th)

Northern Illinois 25 (80th)

Rushing defense 

San Diego State 84.33 (30th)

Northern Illinois 146.67 (75th)

Passing defense

San Diego State 175.67 (34th)

Northern Illinois 189.67 (53rd)

Total defense 

San Diego State 260 (24th)

Northern Illinois 336.33 (57th)

Sacks per game

San Diego State 2.33 (57th)

Northern Illinois 1.33 (105th)

Tackles for loss

San Diego State 4.33 (110th)

 Northern Illinois 4.67 (99th)

Third down conversion defense

San Diego State 26 percent (17th)

Northern Illinois 32.43 percent (43rd)

Red zone defense

San Diego State 57.14 percent (6th)

Northern Illinois 78.57 percent (45th)

Net punting

San Diego State 41.71 (42nd)

Northern Illinois 35.50 (113nd)

Punt return average

San Diego State 10.45 (49th)

Northern Illinois 0.00 (131st)

Kickoff return average

San Diego State 16 (109th)

Northern Illinois 27 (27th)

Turnover margin

San Diego State +1 (21st)

Northern Illinois +0 (61st)

Leading passers

Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 43 of 73, 529 yards, 3 touchdowns, no interceptions

Josh Holst, Northern Illinois: 40 of 63, 327 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions

Leading rushers

Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 50 carries, 249 yards, 3 touchdowns

Chavon Rice, Northern Illinois: 51 carries, 214 yards, 1 touchdown

Leading receivers

Jordan Napier, San Diego State: 19 catches, 241 yards, 1 touchdown

DeAree Rogers, Northern Illinois: 16 catches, 173 yards, 1 touchdown

Leading defenders 

Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 24 total tackles, 1 sack

Quinton Urwiler, Northern Illinois: 34 total tackles, .5 sack

Bernie Wilson
