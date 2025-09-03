San Diego State football and Washington State by the numbers
San Diego State (1-0) makes its first road trip of the season when it faces Washington State (1-0) at Martin Stadium at 7:15 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday at Martin Stadium. The game will air on The CW.
The Aztecs and Cougars played last year, with WSU rallying from a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win 29-26 at Snapdragon Stadium.
Here is a look at San Diego State and Washington State by the numbers.
Scoring offense
San Diego State 42 (31st nationally)
Washington State 13 (113th)
Rushing offense
San Diego State 228 (33rd)
Washington State 3 (136th)
Passing offense
San Diego State 236 (57th)
Washington State 208 (76th)
Total offense
San Diego State 464 (33rd)
Washington State 211 (129th)
Third down conversion percentage
San Diego State 51.4 percent (fifth, first)
Washington State 50.4 percent (ninth, second)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
San Diego State 95 percent (seventh, first)
Washington State 93.8 percent (11th, second)
Scoring defense
San Diego State 0 (T1st)
Washington State 10 (38th)
Rushing defense
San Diego State 49 (18th)
Washington State 188 (109th)
Passing defense
San Diego State 46 (4th)
Washington State 33 (1st)
Total defense
San Diego State 95 (3rd)
Washington State 221 (30th)
Sacks per game
San Diego State 3 (25th)
Washington State 0 (110th)
Tackles for loss
San Diego State 5 (74th)
Washington State 5 (74th)
Third down conversion defense
San Diego State 47.37 percent (45th)
Washington State 25 percent (109th)
Red zone defense
San Diego State 0 percent (1st)
Washington State 100 percent (68th)
Net punting
San Diego State 42.25 (52nd)
Washington State 36.33 (100th)
Punt return average
San Diego State 9.89 (38th)
Washington State 0 (88th)
Kickoff return average
San Diego State 0 (95th)
Washington State 18 (64th)
Turnover margin
San Diego State +0 (53rd)
Washington State +1 (27th)
Leading passers
Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 13 of 25, 207 yards, 1 touchdown, no interceptions
Jaxon Potter, Washington State: 23 of 30, 208 yards, 1 touchdown, no interceptions
Leading rushers
Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 23 carries, 100 yards, 2 touchdowns
Kirby Vorhees, Washington State: 6 carries, 19 yards, 0 touchdowns
Leading receivers
Jacob Bostick, San Diego State: 3 catches, 53 yards, 1 touchdown
Tony Freeman, Washington State: 7 catches, 64 yards, 0 touchdowns.
Leading defenders
Tano Letuli, San Diego State: 9 total tackles, one pass breakup, 2 quarterback hurries
Caleb Francil, Washington State: 11 total tackles