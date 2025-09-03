San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State football and Washington State by the numbers

Aztecs have an edge on offense after both teams opened with FCS opponents

Bernie Wilson

Aug 30, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jimmy Rogers.
Aug 30, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jimmy Rogers. / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Diego State (1-0) makes its first road trip of the season when it faces Washington State (1-0) at Martin Stadium at 7:15 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday at Martin Stadium. The game will air on The CW.

The Aztecs and Cougars played last year, with WSU rallying from a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win 29-26 at Snapdragon Stadium. 

Here is a look at San Diego State and Washington State by the numbers.

Scoring offense

San Diego State 42 (31st nationally)

Washington State 13 (113th)

Rushing offense

San Diego State 228 (33rd)

Washington State 3 (136th)

Passing offense

San Diego State 236 (57th)

Washington State 208 (76th)

Total offense 

San Diego State 464 (33rd)

Washington State 211 (129th)

Third down conversion percentage

San Diego State 51.4 percent (fifth, first)

Washington State 50.4 percent (ninth, second)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

San Diego State 95 percent (seventh, first)

Washington State 93.8 percent (11th, second)

Scoring defense

San Diego State 0 (T1st)

Washington State 10 (38th)

Rushing defense 

San Diego State 49 (18th)

Washington State 188 (109th)

Passing defense

San Diego State 46 (4th)

Washington State 33 (1st)

Total defense 

San Diego State 95 (3rd)

Washington State 221 (30th)

Sacks per game

San Diego State 3 (25th)

Washington State 0 (110th)

Tackles for loss

San Diego State 5 (74th)

Washington State 5 (74th)

Third down conversion defense

San Diego State 47.37 percent (45th)

Washington State 25 percent (109th)

Red zone defense

San Diego State 0 percent (1st)

Washington State 100 percent (68th)

Net punting

San Diego State 42.25 (52nd)

Washington State 36.33 (100th)

Punt return average

San Diego State 9.89 (38th)

Washington State 0 (88th)

Kickoff return average

San Diego State 0 (95th)

Washington State 18 (64th)

Turnover margin

San Diego State +0 (53rd)

Washington State +1 (27th)

Leading passers

Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 13 of 25, 207 yards, 1 touchdown, no interceptions

Jaxon Potter, Washington State: 23 of 30, 208 yards, 1 touchdown, no interceptions

Leading rushers

Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 23 carries, 100 yards, 2 touchdowns

Kirby Vorhees, Washington State: 6 carries, 19 yards, 0 touchdowns

Leading receivers

Jacob Bostick, San Diego State: 3 catches, 53 yards, 1 touchdown

Tony Freeman, Washington State: 7 catches, 64 yards, 0 touchdowns.

Leading defenders 

Tano Letuli, San Diego State: 9 total tackles, one pass breakup, 2 quarterback hurries

Caleb Francil, Washington State: 11 total tackles

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published |Modified
Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

Home/Football