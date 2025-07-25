San Diego State football announces theme games
San Diego State coach Sean Lewis is passionate about getting Aztecs fans into Snapdragon Stadium to support his Aztecs, who need a big season for a number of reasons.
Putting a winning product on the field will be a big start for the Aztecs, who are going into their fourth season playing in shiny Snapdragon Stadium.
And if it helps to put fannies in seats, the Aztecs have released a schedule of this season’s themed games at their 35,000-seat stadium, which they have struggled to fill since it opened in 2022.
Not every game has a theme but the ones that do are:
- Sept. 20, Beach Bash vs. California, kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT.
- Oct. 3, Hispanic Heritage & Family Weekend vs. Colorado State, kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
- Nov. 1, Homecoming & Heroes Appreciation Night vs. Wyoming, kickoff at 4 p.m. PT.
- Nov. 22, Fan Appreciation/Senior Night vs. San Jose State, kickoff TBA.
No themes were announced for Aug. 28 vs. Stony Brook, an FCS team facing the Aztecs in the home opener, or Nov. 15 vs. Boise State. The presumption is that no theme is needed vs. Boise State, which has been picked to defend its Mountain West title.
The Aztecs were 3-9 overall and 2-5 in the Mountain West last fall in Lewis’ first season on Montezuma Mesa. Not only do the Aztecs want to post a better record, but they want to have some momentum going into the new-look Pac-12 next year.
At the recent Mountain West Media Days, Lewis said he wants fans to have high expectations because the team does, too.
“I promise the fans that whatever their expectations are, they might be equal to but they’re not greater than those within our own building,” he said. “So our fans don’t need to change. The only thing our fans need to do is show up a little bit earlier, tailgate a little bit harder and then get into Snapdragon a little bit sooner, pack that place, and we’ll do our part to put a great product on the field.
“If they can be excited about, if they can have great pride in, if we can create ‘the Snap’ being an incredible home field advantage the way that I know that it can be this year as we go into the Pac-12. I don’t want our fans to change or be understanding at all because they wouldn’t be fanatical, and I want them to be fanatical about the Aztecs.”
Season tickets start at $200, which includes a $25 Aztec Club membership. Three-game miniplans are available, as are single-game tickets for as low as $23.
San Diego State season-ticket holders can refer a friend for the chance to win a top prize of courtside seats to an Aztec men’s basketball game, a signed Aztec football and the opportunity to lead the Warrior Walk on game day.