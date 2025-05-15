San Diego State football extending scholarship offers on recruiting trail
Following the end of spring football and the closing of the spring window of the college football transfer portal, San Diego State has been aggressive on the recruiting trail. Using the roughly five weeks of the NCAA allowable contact period, Aztec coaches have been making in-person, off-campus visits and evaluations that have led to numerous offers being extended to high school recruits.
During a press conference in February, San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis noted his plans for San Diego State to be aggressive with high school prospects despite the popularity of the transfer portal in today’s game.
“I think the biggest piece for us is that the consistent heartbeat that is gonna drive this program forward is elite high school recruiting,” Lewis said. “I think we’re more balanced than what a lot of people are doing around the country in terms of how things have gotten skewed by going portal heavy.”
Here’s a look at the recruits San Diego State has offered in recent weeks.
2026 Carlsbad linebacker Rocky Cummings
Cummings had three sacks in seven games this past year as a junior. A 6-foot-4 outside linebacker, he’s added offers from Boston College, Utah, Minnesota and several others with the Aztecs joining the mix in April.
2026 Mission Viejo edge rusher JD Hill
Hill totaled nine sacks as a sophomore and playing with a loaded defense this past year, raised that total to 16.5. His offer from San Diego State was his second, following Northern Arizona.
2027 Norco receiver Blake Wong
As a sophomore this past season, Wong caught 40 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns. San Diego State and Colorado State are his recent offers with a previous offer coming in from Arizona State.
2027 O’Dea (Washington) defensive lineman Tevita Nonu
Nonu is nearing the double digit offer mark. San Diego State joins a list that includes Washington, Notre Dame and Arizona.
2027 Mater Dei defensive lineman Montana Toilolo
Toilolo is closing in on 20 scholarship offers following San Diego State’s offering. Oregon, Notre Dame and Texas Tech are among the recent schools to put their hats in the mix.
2027 Mater Dei linebacker DJ Clanton
The Aztecs are offer No. 6 for Clanton. Utah and Arizona State have also offered in recent weeks.
2026 Colony defensive back Rahmeer Henderson
Henderson has previous offers from Northern Arizona, Delaware State and Eastern Washington.
2028 Corona Centennial running back Malaki Davis
San Diego State is offer No. 5 for the rising sophomore.
2027 St. Louis (Hawaii) defensive lineman Stone Ah Quinn
San Diego State was Quinn’s first offer. Michigan State and UNLV has since followed.
2026 North Crowley (Texas) edge rusher Donovan Ughanze
San Diego State is one of eight offers that have arrived since the start of the new year.
2028 West (Utah) defensive back Monson Vaenuku
San Diego State is Vaenuku’s first offer.
2027 West (Utah) receiver Samanu Tuaone
San Diego State is Tuaone’s first offer.
2028 Bingham (Utah) defensive back Jayden Cumbee
San Diego State joins UNLV, Oregon State, Cal and Arizona as offers this month.
2027 Waianae (Hawaii) linebacker Jayverson Papu-Muaava
Cal, San Diego State and Hawaii are Papu-Muaava’s first three offers.
2027 Palos Verdes defensive back Jalen Flowers
San Diego State joins Purdue and Texas A&M in the recent group of offers for Flowers.
2026 Rancho Cucamonga defensive lineman Jayden Porter
The Aztecs have joined conference foes San Jose State, Nevada and UNLV in offering Porter.
2027 Oak Hills defensive lineman Sion Felila
San Diego State joins Kansas and Colorado State as recent offers for the defensive tackle.
2027 Rancho Cucamonga offensive lineman Johnny Fortune
San Diego State is one of five Mountain West schools to recently offer Fortune.
2026 Downey receiver Cameron Vasquez
San Diego State and Fresno State have offered Vasquez this month.
2027 Cajon receiver Landon White
Wisconsin, Buffalo and San Diego State have offered White in recent weeks.
2026 Crean Lutheran defensive back Javari Nash
San Diego State is one of five schools to offer Nash.
2026 Centennial (Nevada) offensive lineman Harlem Nellum
San Diego State joins Sacramento State and UNLV as offers for Nellum.
2028 Cherry Creek (Colorado) running back Elijah Cromwell
San Diego State and Cal are the first two schools to offer Cromwell.
2026 Lake Oswego (Oregon) running back LaMarcus Bell
Bell has been offered by San Diego State, Sacramento State and Arizona since decommitting from Oregon State earlier this month.
2028 King (Texas) running back Dillon Mitchell
The Aztecs join a group of 20 schools in offering Mitchell.