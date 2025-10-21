San Diego State football and Fresno State by the numbers
San Diego State (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West) looks to keep its turnaround season going when it visits longtime rival Fresno State (5-2, 2-1) in the battle for the Old Oil Can on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time at Valley Children’s Stadium. The game will air on FS1.
The Aztecs are coming off their second bye week. Before that, they played their most complete game of the year in a 44-10 victory at Nevada, in which they had a touchdown on special teams, defense and offense.
San Diego State has already won two more games than it did last year in coach Sean Lewis’ first season, and one more win will make the Aztecs bowl-eligible for the first time since 2022.
This rivalry dates to 1923, with the SDSU owning a 31-27- 4 series lead. San Diego State has faced the Bulldogs more than any other opponent, while the 31 victories in the series are its most against any opponent.
Fresno State is also coming off a bye week. Before that, it was routed 49-21 by Colorado State, which in turn had been routed by San Diego State.
The Old Oil Can rivalry will continue when SDSU and FSU move into the Pac-12 next year, along with fellow MW teams Boise State, CSU and Utah State. They’ll join holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, and fellow newcomers Texas State in football and basketball, and Gonzaga in basketball.
Here is a look at San Diego State and Fresno State by the numbers.
Scoring offense
San Diego State 30.67 (55th nationally)
Fresno State 29.29 (66th)
Rushing offense
San Diego State 180.17 (47th)
Fresno State 164.57 (58th)
Passing offense
San Diego State 189 (103rd)
Fresno State 218.29 (78th)
Total offense
San Diego State 369.17 (77th)
Fresno State 382.86 (70th)
Third down conversion percentage
San Diego State 36.71 percent (99th)
Fresno State 43.90 percent (43rd)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
San Diego State 100 percent (1st)
Fresno State 77.78 percent (107th)
Scoring defense
San Diego State 12.17 (5th)
Fresno State 23.71 (64th)
Rushing defense
San Diego State 95.67 (16th)
Fresno State 121.43 (39th)
Passing defense
San Diego State 164 (16th)
Fresno State 190.43 (36th)
Total defense
San Diego State 259.67 (9th)
Fresno State 311.86 (27th)
Sacks per game
San Diego State 2.5 (32nd)
Fresno State 1.57 (98th)
Tackles for loss
San Diego State 4.83 (104th)
Fresno State 4.86 (98th)
Third down conversion defense
San Diego State 25.81 percent (6th)
Fresno State 39.78 percent (76th)
Red zone defense
San Diego State 71.43 percent (7th)
Fresno State 85.71 percent (29th)
Net punting
San Diego State 42.57 (21st)
Fresno State 39.68 (67th)
Punt return average
San Diego State 10.53 (47th)
Fresno State 10.23 (52nd)
Kickoff return average
San Diego State 22.40 (41st)
Fresno State 23.70 (32nd)
Turnover margin
San Diego State +0.67 (29th)
Fresno State -0.43 (100th)
Leading passers
Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 83 of 126, 1,097 yards, 7 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
E.J. Werner, Fresno State: 139 of 202, 1,486 yards, 10 touchdowns, 9 interceptions
Leading rushers
Lucky Sutton San Diego State: 105 carries, 531 yards, 6 touchdowns
Bryson Donelson, Fresno State: 85 carries, 405 yards, 3 touchdowns
Leading receivers
Jordan Napier, San Diego State: 37 catches, 553 yards, 2 touchdowns
Josiah Freeman, Fresno State: 24 catches, 300 yards, 4 touchdowns
Leading defenders
Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 52 total tackles (29 solo), 5 tackles for loss (32 yards), 2 sacks, 3 pass breakups.
Jadon Pearson, Fresno State: 59 total tackles (31 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss (11 yards), 1 pass breakup