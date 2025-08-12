San Diego State’s football home opener set for local TV
San Diego State’s football season opener against Stony Brook at Snapdragon Stadium on Aug. 28 will be televised locally on KUSI.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT and the game will also be streamed on the Mountain West Network.
Steve Quis will handle the play-by-play while former Aztec great J.R. Tolver will be the analyst.
What’s at stake
The game against FCS Stony Brook will be the lid-lifter for the second season of the Sean Lewis era.
It will also be the first showcase for whichever junior transfer wins the starting quarterback job. The competition is between Jayden Denegal from Michigan and Bert Emanuel Jr. from Central Michigan.
Lewis has said that the Aztecs expect to name the starter shortly after a public scrimmage on Thursday evening at Snapdragon that’s part of Fan Fest.
The Aztecs are looking to rebound from a rough start to Lewis' career. They went 3-9 last year, including 2-5 in the Mountain West.
After playing Stony Brook, the Aztecs will travel to Pullman to face future Pac-12 opponent Washington State.
This is SDSU’s final season in the MW before moving into the new-look Pac-12 next season along with Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and Utah State. They’ll join Pac-12 holdovers WSU and Oregon State, plus newcomers Texas State and Gonzaga.
TV schedule
Aztecs fans now know where to watch 10 of the 12 games, including all six at home. The two games yet to be picked up are Sept. 27 at Northern Illinois and Nov. 8 at Hawaii.
2025 San Diego State Football Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 28 — Stony Brook, 7 p.m. PT (KUSI/MWN)
Saturday, Sept. 6 — at Washington State, 7:15 p.m. PT (The CW)
Saturday, Sept. 13 — OPEN
Saturday, Sept. 20 — California, 7:30 p.m. PT (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Sept. 27 — at Northern Illinois, TBA
Friday, Oct. 3 — Colorado State, 7:30 p.m. PT (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Oct. 11 — at Nevada, 7:30 p.m. PT (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Oct. 18 — OPEN
Saturday, Oct. 25 — at Fresno State, TBA (FOX, FS1 or FS2)
Saturday, Nov. 1 — Wyoming, 4 p.m. PT (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 8 — at Hawaii, 8 p.m. PT
Saturday, Nov. 15 — Boise State, 7:30 p.m. PT (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 22 — San Jose State, TBA (FOX, FS1 or FS2)
Friday, Nov. 28 — at New Mexico, 12:30 p.m. PT (CBS Sports Network)
Friday, Dec. 5 — Mountain West Championship Game (site/time TBD) (FOX)