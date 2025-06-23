San Diego State football lands commitment from 3-star tight end
San Diego State football has received another commitment from a tight end in the class of 2026.
Three-star Elijah Muliufi of Bethel High in Spanaway, Wash., announced his decision via a post on X late Sunday night, which included an emphatic “100% COMMITTED!!!”
Muliufi made his official visit to Montezuma Mesa over the weekend and received an offer. He’d also been offered by Nevada, Portland State and Texas Southern.
He is the ninth player from the class of 2026 to commit, and the second tight end after Crosby Kelly of Campolindo High in Moraga committed in February.
Who is Elijah Muliufi?
The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder is ranked 122nd nationally among tight ends by 247Sports and 30th among all recruits from Washington.
Muliufi was named second team All-South Puget Sound 4A South Division by the Tacoma News Tribune, as chosen by coaches. He also played defensive tackle. Bethel finished 5-5 overall and 2-3 in the district.
It’s hard to predict what the landscape at tight end will be in 2026 when Muliufi and Kelly arrive on campus.
The Aztecs are definitely focusing on moving the ball through the air as they try to find an identity for coach Sean Lewis’ “AztecFAST” offense, which was neither fast nor productive last year, when SDSU went 3-9.
They’re looking yet again for a starting quarterback — a yearly ritual that preceded Lewis’ arrival on Montezuma Mesa — and transfers Bert Emanuel Jr., the son of the former college and pro quarterback/wideout, and Jayden Denegal are competing for the job.
They’re also having to largely rebuild at wide receiver. The only returning receiver who had notable production last year was sophomore Jordan Napier, whose breakout 2024 season included 43 catches for 440 yards — an average of 10.2 yards — and four touchdowns. He’s currently penciled in as the slot receiver following spring ball.
The Aztecs are also turning to transfers at tight end, adding senior Seth Adams from Southeastern Louisiana and redshirt freshman Jackson Ford from Tulsa.