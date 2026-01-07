San Diego State football names new edge coach, adds two players

San Diego State is rebuilding its EDGE room from top to bottom.

The Aztecs have welcomed two new edge rushers, Nate Henrich from Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Kai Wallin from future Pac-12 rival Oregon State.

Additionally, Aztecs coach Sean Lewis has hired Colin Ferrell from Rutgers as their new edges coach.

The Aztecs have some serious work to do, considering that their biggest loss through the portal is that of star edge Trey White, who has committed to Texas Tech for a reported $1.5 million deal.

Who is Colin Ferrell?

Ferrell has coached the defensive line the past two seasons at Rutgers and has almost 15 years of Division I experience.

He helped the Scarlet Knights to a winning season in 2024 and an invitation to the Rate Bowl. Defensive linemen Kyonte Hamilton and Aaron Lewis each garnered honorable-mention all-Big Ten accolades, with Hamilton and Jordan Walker each recording a team-leading four sacks apiece. Hamilton was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

This past season, Ferrell coached Eric O’Neil, who led Rutgers in sacks (2.5), tackles for loss (9.5) and quarterback hurries (10).

Prior to his time at Rutgers, Ferrell spent 11 seasons at Kent State from 2013-23, including for the five seasons that Lewis was the head coach from 2018-22.

During his tenure with the Golden Flashes, Ferrell coached the defensive line, outside linebackers, interim head coach and graduate assistant.

Ferrell also spent four seasons as a high school coach, including three at The Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey, and one at Steinert in Hamilton, New Jersey.

Ferrell played four years on the defensive line at Kent State from 2004-07, where he was an all-MAC first-team selection and team captain as a senior. He is currently fifth in school history with 45.5 career tackles for loss.

Who is Kai Wallin?

Wallin will be a senior with one year of eligibility remaining. He is 6-foot-5, 247 pounds and had 17 tackles, one sack and four quarterback hurries while making seven starts and appearing in nine games.

Prior to Oregon State, he played two seasons at Nebraska and one at American River College after coming out of Jesuit High in Sacramento.

SDSU is joining Oregon State and Washington State in the new-look Pac-12, along with fellow former Mountain West members Boise State, Utah State, Colorado State and Fresno State, and Texas State from the Sun Belt.

Who is Nate Henrich?

Henrichplayed in six games in 2025 at Gannon University, recording seven tackles, one solo, and 1.5 tackles for loss plus one QB hit. At 6-5 and 254, he’ll have two seasons of eligibility.

