San Diego State football and North Texas by the numbers

San Diego State is back in a bowl game for the first time since 2022 and will face No. 23 North Texas in the Isleta North Texas Bowl on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m. PT at University Stadium in Albuquerque and the game will air on ESPN.

The Aztecs (9-3) will be playing in the same stadium where they suffered a 23-17, double overtime loss to North Texas on Nov. 28 that helped knock them out of contention for a spot in the Mountain West championship game.

North Texas (11-2) is coming off a 34-21 loss to Tulane in the American Conference championship game.

The New Mexico Bowl will match North Texas’ high-flying offense against San Diego State’s tough defense.

Here is a look at San Diego State and North Texas by the numbers.

Scoring offense

San Diego State 24.67 (85th nationally)

North Texas 44.77 (1st)

Rushing offense

San Diego State 188.08 (33rd)

North Texas 181.08 (42nd)

Passing offense

San Diego State 153.67 (123rd)

North Texas 323.23 (2nd)

Total offense

San Diego State 341.75 (101st)

North Texas 504.31 (1st)

Third down conversion percentage

San Diego State 31.41 percent (128th)

North Texas 46.36 percent (25th)

Red zone offense scoring percentage

San Diego State 88.57 percent (39th)

North Texas 91.89 percent (14th)

Scoring defense

San Diego State 12.58 (5th)

North Texas 24.92 (71st)

Rushing defense

San Diego State 109.67 (21)

North Texas 207.23 (126th)

Passing defense

San Diego State 157.00 (5th)

North Texas 163.15 (10th)

Total defense

San Diego State 266.67 (7th)

North Texas 370.38 (64th)

Sacks per game

San Diego State 2.67 (21st)

North Texas 1.77 (90th)

Tackles for loss per game

San Diego State 5.25 (81st)

North Texas 5.38 (72nd)

Third down conversion defense

San Diego State 30.77 percent (12th)

North Texas 43.39 percent (109th)

Red zone defense

San Diego State 67.67 percent (1st)

North Texas 86.67 percent (92nd)

Net punting

San Diego State 41.67 (24th)

North Texas 39.54 (68th)

Punt return average

San Diego State 7.94 (79th)

North Texas 4.18 (122nd)

Kickoff return average

San Diego State 23.27 (25th)

North Texas 21.08 (63rd)

Turnover margin

San Diego State +0.33 (39th)

North Texas +0.62 (21st)

Leading passers

Bert Emanuel Jr., San Diego State: 5 of 9, 37 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Drew Mestemaker, North Texas: 292 of 416, 4,129 yards, 31 touchdowns, 7 interceptions

Leading rushers

Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 239 carries, 1,237 yards, 10 touchdowns

Caleb Hawkins, North Texas: 200 carries, 1,236 yards, 23 touchdowns

Leading receivers

Donovan Brown, San Diego State: 30 catches, 473 yards, 2 touchdowns

Wyatt Young, North Texas: 63 catches, 1,209 yards, 10 touchdowns

Leading defenders

Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 106 total tackles (61 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss (63 yards), 4 sacks, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

Ethan Wesloski, North Texas: 104 total tackles (56 solo), 9 tackles for loss (28 yards), 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles

