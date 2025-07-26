San Diego State football opponent preview: Fresno State
The battle for the Old Oil Can trophy is back on after these teams missed each other last year. San Diego State and Fresno State resume their rivalry this season and then head off to the new Pac-12 together next season, along with fellow Mountain West foes Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State.
The Bulldogs were fourth in the MW at 4-3 last season and finished 6-7 overall after a double overtime loss to Northern Illinois in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. It was their first losing season since 2019.
The Aztecs ran their series lead to 31-27-4 in a home win in the 2023 season finale that was coach Brady Hoke’s last game.
The Bulldogs are led by first-year coach Matt Entz, who led North Dakota State to two FCS national titles in a three-year span. He spent last year on Southern California’s staff.
Fresno State was picked to finish fifth in the MW preseason media poll, while the Aztecs were picked to finish eighth.
Game 7: San Diego State at Fresno State
Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
Kickoff time: TBA
Location: Fresno, Calif.
TV/Streaming: Fox, FS1 or FS2
Fresno State offense preview
Just like most other teams, it seems, the Bulldogs will have a transfer at quarterback. Mikey Keene left for Michigan and E.J. Warner, son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, comes in after spending last year with Rice and the previous two seasons with Temple. Last year, he fell 290 yards shy of his third straight 3,000-yard season. He’s thrown for 58 touchdowns in those three seasons, as well as a whopping 37 interceptions.
Warner will be throwing to a new group of wide receivers who have transferred in.
The Bulldogs didn’t have much of a running game last year, but their two top rushers return, including Elijah Gilliam, after he withdrew from the transfer portal. He carried 121 times for 466 yards and eight touchdowns/ Bryson Donelson was just four yards behind, 462, on 77 carries and three scores. Rayshon Luke transferred in after three seasons at Arizona.
The line will have to be rebuilt around left tackle Jacob Spomer, who is expected to be moved inside.
Fresno State defense preview
The Bulldogs were fourth in the MW in scoring defense at 24.8 points and third in overall defense at 355.6 yards.
They’ll have to plug in transfers on the line and at linebacker, while the secondary is expected to be this unit’s strength.
Cornerback Al’zillion Hamilton also withdrew from the portal and looks to build on his big 2024 season, when he was an All-Mountain West honorable mention pick. He was the only Bulldogs player named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team.
Hamilton started all 13 games last year and had 52 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, two forced fumbles and 13 pass breakups. He had a career-high 10 tackles and a forced fumble in a 20-13 loss at UCLA.