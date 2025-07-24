San Diego State football opponent preview: Nevada
When San Diego State plays at Nevada, the Aztecs will begin a farewell tour against Mountain West teams that won’t be moving into the new-look Pac-12.
Nevada is one of those teams, so this should be the Aztecs’ last trip to Reno in quite some time, perhaps ever, although you never know with never-ending conference realignment.
These teams missed each other last year, when the Wolf Pack finished 3-10 overall and last in the MW at 0-7.
The Wolf Pack did beat Oregon State, but then lost its last six games, including at Boise State and UNLV, the MW’s top two teams.
Nevada was picked to finish last in the preseason media poll. The Wolf Pack open at Penn State and have to play Boise State and UNLV again, both in Reno.
After this season, San Diego State heads to the reconfigured Pac-12 along with BSU, Fresno State, Utah State and Colorado State. They’ll join Pac-12 survivors Washington State and Oregon State, as well as Texas State, and basketball power Gonzaga (which doesn’t play football).
Nevada will remain behind in the MW.
Game 6: San Diego State at Nevada
Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Location: Reno, Nev.
TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network
Nevada offense preview
The transfer portal era can be rough on any school, let alone programs like Nevada’s that have struggled on the field and still have holes to fill.
The Wolf Pack are in the bottom 15 of the various returning production metrics.
The biggest loss is that of quarterback Brendon Lewis, who passed for 2,290 yards and 16 touchdowns, and rushed for 775 yards and eight more scores, before transferring to Memphis.
That leaves returnee Chubba Purdy to take over after playing in seven games last year, when he threw for 239 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 60 yards. He played at Florida State and Nebraska before transferring to Nevada.
Wide receiver Marcus Bellon returns after finishing third on the team in receptions, 39, and yards, 522, and tying for third with four touchdowns.
After that, it’s a rebuilding job at running back and on the offensive line.
Nevada defense preview
It’s going to be a similar look on defense, where transfers will fill in around a handful of returning players.
The only full-time starter back is defensive lineman Thomas Witte. He played in all 13 games, with 12 starts, and had 34 tackles.
Linebacker Stone Combs is back after playing in all 13 games and starting the final four. He finished fourth with 58 tackles and had one sack and a fumble recovery.
Jonathan Maldonado made two starts and fellow lineman Dylan Labarbera also has experience in the scheme.