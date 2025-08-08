San Diego State football opponent preview: San Jose State
The San Diego State Aztecs will say goodbye to yet another Mountain West team when it hosts the San Jose State Spartans in another key late-season game at Snapdragon Stadium.
The Spartans are among the teams staying behind in the MW while SDSU, Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and Utah State move into the reinvigorated Pac-12 next year.
San Jose State isn’t the pushover it used to be, when it piled up losing season after losing season, or unremarkable seasons when the Spartans hovered around .500.
Former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo took over last season and continued the reclamation project started by Brent Brennan before he left for Arizona.
The Spartans finished 7-6 overall and 3-4 in the MW. They played in a bowl for the third straight season — a school first — and for the fourth time in five seasons. The Spartans played a five-overtime thriller against USF in the Hawaii Bowl before losing 41-39.
That’s what the Aztecs are aiming for in coach Sean Lewis’ second season, a return to bowl eligibility. The Aztecs missed San Jose State in 2024, when it went 3-9 overall and 2-5 in the MW.
San Jose State returns nine starters and gets a big boost by missing Boise State and UNLV, picked to finish 1-2 in the preseason media poll. The Spartans were picked to finish third and the Aztecs eighth.
Game 11: San Jose State at San Diego State
Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
Kickoff time: TBA
Location: Snapdragon Stadium
TV/Streaming: Fox, FS1 or FS2
San Jose State offense preview
Niumatalolo ditched the triple-option he favored all those seasons at Navy and went with a passing attack that led the MW with 321.8 yards per game (the Spartans were fifth in total offense at 409.3 yards and fifth in scoring at 28.4 points).
There are some big losses to deal with, for sure. The Spartans lost All-American wide receiver Nick Nash (104 catches, 1,382 yards, 16 touchdowns) to the NFL and quarterback Emmett Brown (1,621 yards, 16 touchdowns, five interceptions) to Coastal Carolina.
However, Walker Eget returns after starting seven games and playing in 12. He threw for 2,504 yards and 13 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. He was 34-for-50 for 446 yards and three touchdowns — all career bests — in a 42-21 loss to then-No. 13 Boise State.
The Spartans’ second-leading receiver, Justin Lockhart (53 catches, 983 yards, five TDs), also signed an NFL contract.
Two of the top six receivers from last year are back after playing in all 13 games. Matthew Coleman had 34 catches for 401 yards and two touchdowns, and TreyShun Hurry made 28 catches for 481 yards and two scores. The Spartans dipped into the portal and signed Leland Smith of Purdue and Malachi Riley of Arizona.
When the Spartans need to run the ball, they can lean on the two leading rushers from last year. Floyd Chalk ran for 721 yards and 10 scores, while Jabari Bates had 254 yards and one TD.
Lineman Peseti Lapuaho is a preseason All-Mountain West pick.
San Jose State defense preview
The Spartans face a similar situation on defense, where they lost a number of playmakers to the portal but also have some playmakers coming back.
It starts with the return of two of the top four tacklers. Linebacker Jordan Pollard is back after leading the Spartans with a whopping 115 tackles, including 59 unassisted and 14 for loss, that earned him a spot on the All-Mountain West first team. He also had two sacks and an interception.
Taniela Latu comes back after being fourth on the team with 70 tackles, with one sack.
Pollard is on the preseason All-Mountain West Team, along with defensive lineman Gafa Faga.
The big rebuild will come in the secondary, where the Spartans lost several key players after leading the MW with an impressive 21 interceptions. They tied for fifth nationally with 28 total takeaways.