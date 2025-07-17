San Diego State football opponent preview: Washington State
The San Diego State Aztecs have a chance to start burying some bad memories from 2024 when they head to the Palouse to face future Pac-12 foe Washington State.
Other than mascot Butch T. Cougar, there’s not much recognizable about Wazzu from the team that scored the final 15 points to beat SDSU 29-26 at Snapdragon Stadium last Oct. 26.
That game brought on some bad mojo for both teams. It was the start of a season-ending, six-game losing streak for the Aztecs. The Cougars jumped into The Associated Press Top 25 and beat Utah State, but then lost three straight to end the regular season, including to Wyoming and New Mexico, both of whom finished in the bottom half of the Mountain West standings, and fellow Pac-12 survivor Oregon State.
Coach Jake Dickert jumped to Wake Forest, quarterback John Mateer and several other players entered the portal, and it was a decimated WSU team that returned to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl, where it lost 52-35 to Syracuse.
The teams will be coming off season-openers involving FCS teams. SDSU opens with Stony Brook on Aug. 28 while Wazzu hosts Idaho on Aug. 30.
Game 2: San Diego State at Washington State
Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
Kickoff time: 7:15 p.m. PT.
Location: Pullman, Wash.
TV/Streaming: The CW
Washington State offense preview
After losing Mateer to Oklahoma, the Cougs are expected to run the ball in the traditional sense. Mateer, the dual-threat star, led the Cougars with 826 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns, while also throwing for 3,139 yards and 29 more TDs. Wayshawn Parker, who bailed for Utah, added 735 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
The Cougars hired Jimmy Rogers from FCS powerhouse South Dakota State, where he spent 12 seasons overall, including the last two as head coach. He led the Jackrabbits to a 27-3 record in those two seasons, including the 2023 FCS championship and an appearance in the semifinals last season.
Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Danny Freund followed Rogers from South Dakota State, as did three of the Jackrabbits’ top six running backs from last year: Angel Johnson, Kirby Vorhees and Maxwell Woods.
Johnson had 646 yards and three touchdowns on 91 carries (7.1-yard average) in 12 games and caught 15 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown. He also averaged 21.9 yards on 14 kickoff returns, including a 99-yard touchdown
Vorhees was named to the Missouri Valley All-Newcomer Team after rushing 75 times for 581 yards (7.7-yard average) and eight TDs in 13 games.
Woods appeared in four regular-season games and three in the playoffs, rushing for 176 yards and one touchdown, with an average of 6.1 yards.
Zevi Eckhaus, who played in only three games, takes over for Mateer.
Washington State defense preview
Rogers also brought defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit with him, as well as several of the players who helped the Jackrabbits lead the FCS in scoring defense by allowing just 13.93 points per game and finishing fifth in total defense at 283.7 yards per game.
Among them are two of the Jackrabbits’ top four tacklers from last year. Linebacker Caleb Francl had 78 tackles, 11 for loss, one sack and broke up seven passes. Safety Mathew Durrance had three interceptions to go with his 63 tackles.
Fellow safety Tucker Large also had three interceptions and a fumble recovery as well as 34 tackles.