San Diego State football players receive more recognition
San Diego State’s defense is getting more recognition before the season has even started.
Cornerback Chris Johnson and edge rusher Trey White were named to the 2026 Senior Bowl Top 300 Watch List on Wednesday.
The Senior Bowl scouting department, made up entirely of former NFL scouts, evaluated more than 2,000 prospects from all levels of college football and narrowed the list down to the top 300.
Why the Senior Bowl matters
The Senior Bowl is a postseason all-star game played annually in late January or early February in Mobile, Alabama, that showcases the top draft prospects who have completed their college eligibility.
According to a Senior Bowl Top 300 release, “This list represents more than just a preseason acknowledgment, but a reflection of the highest standards in college football. Being named to the Senior Bowl Top 300 list is a meaningful honor and signals that the prospects on this list are viewed among the very best in the country. Only draft eligible players are featured on this list.”
Why this matters to the Aztecs
SDSU is looking to rebound from a disappointing 3-9 finish in Sean Lewis’ first season as coach. The defense has garnered plenty of accolades with just more than a week remaining before the season opener against Stony Brook.
White is the undisputed leader of the defense and Johnson helps anchor a secondary that is expected to nicely complement the front seven.
Trey White’s accolades
White has been named the preseason Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, as well as being named to the watch lists for the Chuck Bednarik Award (most outstanding defensive player) and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (national defensive player of the year).
White was All-MW last season after putting up some impressive numbers. His 12 ½ sacks tied him for fifth in FBS and he had 60 tackles, including 40 solo and 18 ½ for loss. He also forced a fumble and broke up two passes. White’s 12 ½ sacks were tied for the third-most in SDSU single-season history.
White has also been named a preseason third-team All-American by Athlon Sports, and has been selected as a first-team All-MW honoree by the league’s media, Phil Steele Magazine, Athlon Sports, Lindy’s Sports and College Football Network.
Lindy’s has him as the No. 14 defensive edge in the nation, while CFN has him as the top-ranked player, among other preseason accolades.
Chris Johnson’s accolades
Johnson was honorable-mention All-MW performer last year after racking up 67 tackles, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles and an interception. He enters his final season with 103 tackles, four forced fumbles, five pass breakups and two interceptions, having played 36 of the team’s 37 games since arriving on campus in 2022.
Johnson has been named a preseason first team All-MW selection by Phil Steele Magazine, Athlon Sports, College Football Network and Sports Info Solutions, and a second-team pick by Lindy’s Sports. College Football Network ranked him as the 16th-best player in the MW, while Phil Steele listed him as the top-rated draft-eligible cornerback in the MW (No. 64 in FBS).
The season opener
Fans will see White and Johnson in action for the first time this season when the Aztecs host Stony Brook at Snapdragon Stadium on Aug. 28.