San Diego State football preview: Jayden Denegal healthy as Aztecs sort out quarterback depth

Starting quarterback Jayden Denegal was injured almost all of last season, although most fans of the San Diego State Aztecs didn’t really know the extent.

The Aztecs got a scare just four plays into the season opener against Stony Brook when Denegal ran a keeper to his left and was tackled after a three-yard gain. It seemed innocuous enough until he popped up and headed to the sideline, holding his non-throwing left shoulder.

But two plays later, Denegal was back in to resume the scoring drive capped by Lucky Sutton’s one-yard touchdown run.

It turned out that that injury bothered Denegal to the point that he had it surgically repaired in mid-December, choosing to miss the New Mexico Bowl in order to be healthy for spring football.

Denegal revealed at the beginning of spring drills that his right shoulder had bothered him, as well, to the point that he was limited in practice as the season progressed.

Denegal says he’s healthy and ready to lead the Aztecs into the reconfigured Pac-12 Conference after they went 9-4 in 2025. He started all 12 regular-season games last year. Bert Emanuel Jr., last year’s backup, has been moved to wide receiver, and redshirt freshman transfer Stone Saunders will be pushing Denegal.

With the Aztecs largely having to rebuild the ballhawking defense that gave them their identity last year, the Aztecs could be relying more on their offense, at least early on.

Here is a look at the San Diego State quarterbacks.

Returning starter Jayden Denegal

Denegal competed with fellow transfer Emanuel through spring ball last year and into fall camp before he was named the starter. He threw for 1,807 yards, completing 143 of 243 passes, with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Coupled with Kyle Crum’s 169 yards and Emanuel’s 74 yards, the Aztecs threw for 2,050 yards.

“We plan on doubling that and have the touchdown-to-turnover margin a lot better than it was last year,” Denegal told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Hopefully, a couple of 1,000-yard receivers. We want to get the ball out to these guys, get it to the playmakers. Definitely score a lot more points.”

Denegal can do his part by staying healthy. He said his right shoulder bothered him as the season wore on, which limited his throwing during practices.

“I could throw, but it would hurt and the next day I wouldn’t be able to throw that many,” Denegal told the Union-Tribune. “So we were saving bullets all week because we knew Saturday I was going to be full go. Practice repetitions gain reality. I spent as much time as I could getting as mentally sharp as I could. It definitely affected me.”

The right shoulder healed on its own.

“I can get the reps,” he said. “I can get the timing down with the receivers. I can run more and be a threat running the ball.”

Redshirt freshman Stone Saunders

Saunders transferred after Kentucky hired Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein as its new head coach to replace the fired Mark Stoops.

Saunders didn’t appear in a game at Kentucky so he’ll have four years of eligibility starting off as a redshirt freshman.

Despite not playing at Kentucky, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Saunders does have the pedigree of being a four-star recruit after leading Bishop McDevitt High in Pennsylvania to state championships in 2022 and 2024, a runner-up finish in 2021 and a semifinal appearance in 2023. Saunders set state records with 13,719 yards passing, 204 touchdowns and 781 completions.

Saunders said Denegal has been “great with me. He took me under his wing. He’s helped me with the offense. You never know what could happen. Big play in the game, he could get a cramp and I have to go in,” he told the Union-Tribune. “Whatever happens, … We have great chemistry in the quarterback room. We just want what’s best for each other.”

Bert Emanuel Jr., just in case

You never know in college football, so we’ll list Emanuel as well, in case of injuries to Denegal and/or Saunders. Emanuel started the New Mexico Bowl against North Texas due to Denegal’s injury and had a dazzling effort before he, too, got hurt and was forced to the sideline. He rushed 11 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yarder, in less than two full quarters.

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. (5). | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Kyle Crum came on and led a late rally that fell short in the 49-47 loss. Crum entered the transfer portal.

Emanuel passed for 74 yards and one touchdown last year while rushing for 272 yards and two scores.

Redshirt freshman Draiden Trudeau

The Mission Viejo High product utilized his redshirt season last fall.

Up next

The Aztecs’ spring game will be on May 2 on campus. They open the regular season at home against Portland State on Sept. 5. Their first Pac-12 game will be against Texas State at home on Oct. 3.