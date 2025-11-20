San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State football and San Jose State by the numbers

First-place Aztecs ahead in most categories

Bernie Wilson

San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Brady Anderson (42).
San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Brady Anderson (42). / Photo courtesy of San Diego State University Athletics
In this story:

Mountain West frontrunner San Diego State will honor its seniors on Saturday night before facing struggling San Jose State in its regular-season home finale. 

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium and the game will air on FS1.

The Aztecs (8-2, 5-1) are coming off a 17-7 win against Boise State that gave them sole possession of the Mountain West lead with two games to go. They have the inside track for hosting the MW championship game on Dec. 5. 

San Jose State (3-7, 2-4) has lost two straight, including a 55-10 rout at last-place Nevada.

Here is a look at San Jose State and San Diego State by the numbers.

Scoring offense

San Jose State 24 (90th nationally, 9th Mountain West)

San Diego State 25.4 (80th, 8th)

Rushing offense

San Jose State 119 (110th, 11th)

San Diego State 189.7 (31st, 3rd)

Passing offense

San Jose State 313.8 (4th, 1st)

San Diego State 160.1 (119th, 10th)

Total offense 

San Jose State 432.8 (28th, 2nd)

San Diego State 349.8 (93rd, 8th)

Third down conversion percentage

San Jose State 44.8 percent (34th, 3rd)

San Diego State 31.3 percent (127th, 12th)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

San Jose State 80.6 percent (90th, 8th)

San Diego State 89.7 percent (31st, 2nd)

Scoring defense

San Jose State 32.4 (121st, 12th)

San Diego State 12.5 (4th, 1st)

Rushing defense 

San Jose State 146.5 (64th, 5th)

San Diego State 100.2 (14th, 1st)

Passing defense

San Jose State 272.4 (126th, 11th)

San Diego State 162.2 (9th, 2nd)

Total defense 

San Jose State 418.9 (115th, 9th)

San Diego State 262.4 (7th, 1st)

Sacks

San Jose State 16 (105th, 10th)

San Diego State 21 (59th, 5th)

Tackles for loss

San Jose State 44 (115th, 10th)

San Diego State 48 (101st, 7th)

Third down conversion defense

San Jose State 38.5 percent (62nd, 8th)

San Diego State 31.4 percent (15th, 2nd)

Red zone defense

San Jose State 84.4 percent (69th, 6th)

 San Diego State 70 percent (31st, 2nd)

Net punting

San Jose State 41.7 (26th, 5th)

San Diego State 42.4 (15th, 3rd)

Punt return average

San Jose State 6.2 (97, 8th)

San Diego State 9.2 (60th, 4th)

Kickoff return average

San Jose State 21 (66th, 7th)

San Diego State 23 (33rd, 4th)

Turnover margin

San Jose State -9 (123rd, 10th)

San Diego State +3 (38th, 3rd)

Leading passers

Walker Eget, San Jose State: 228 of 385, 3,015 yards, 17 touchdowns, 8 interceptions

Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 121 of 203, 1,564 yards, 8 touchdowns, 7 interceptions

Leading rushers

Steve Chavez-Soto, San Jose State: 64 carries, 347 yards, 7 touchdown

Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 197 carries, 1,048 yards, 8 touchdowns

Leading receivers

Danny Scudero, San Jose State: 72 catches, 1,155 yards, 10 touchdowns

Jordan Napier, San Diego State: 48 catches, 629 yards, 2 touchdowns

Leading defenders 

Jordan Pollard, San Jose State: 77 total tackles (40 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss (16 yards), 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 93 total tackles (53 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss (64 yards), 4 sacks, 1 interception

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published |Modified
Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

Home/Football