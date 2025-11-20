San Diego State football and San Jose State by the numbers
Mountain West frontrunner San Diego State will honor its seniors on Saturday night before facing struggling San Jose State in its regular-season home finale.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium and the game will air on FS1.
The Aztecs (8-2, 5-1) are coming off a 17-7 win against Boise State that gave them sole possession of the Mountain West lead with two games to go. They have the inside track for hosting the MW championship game on Dec. 5.
San Jose State (3-7, 2-4) has lost two straight, including a 55-10 rout at last-place Nevada.
Here is a look at San Jose State and San Diego State by the numbers.
Scoring offense
San Jose State 24 (90th nationally, 9th Mountain West)
San Diego State 25.4 (80th, 8th)
Rushing offense
San Jose State 119 (110th, 11th)
San Diego State 189.7 (31st, 3rd)
Passing offense
San Jose State 313.8 (4th, 1st)
San Diego State 160.1 (119th, 10th)
Total offense
San Jose State 432.8 (28th, 2nd)
San Diego State 349.8 (93rd, 8th)
Third down conversion percentage
San Jose State 44.8 percent (34th, 3rd)
San Diego State 31.3 percent (127th, 12th)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
San Jose State 80.6 percent (90th, 8th)
San Diego State 89.7 percent (31st, 2nd)
Scoring defense
San Jose State 32.4 (121st, 12th)
San Diego State 12.5 (4th, 1st)
Rushing defense
San Jose State 146.5 (64th, 5th)
San Diego State 100.2 (14th, 1st)
Passing defense
San Jose State 272.4 (126th, 11th)
San Diego State 162.2 (9th, 2nd)
Total defense
San Jose State 418.9 (115th, 9th)
San Diego State 262.4 (7th, 1st)
Sacks
San Jose State 16 (105th, 10th)
San Diego State 21 (59th, 5th)
Tackles for loss
San Jose State 44 (115th, 10th)
San Diego State 48 (101st, 7th)
Third down conversion defense
San Jose State 38.5 percent (62nd, 8th)
San Diego State 31.4 percent (15th, 2nd)
Red zone defense
San Jose State 84.4 percent (69th, 6th)
San Diego State 70 percent (31st, 2nd)
Net punting
San Jose State 41.7 (26th, 5th)
San Diego State 42.4 (15th, 3rd)
Punt return average
San Jose State 6.2 (97, 8th)
San Diego State 9.2 (60th, 4th)
Kickoff return average
San Jose State 21 (66th, 7th)
San Diego State 23 (33rd, 4th)
Turnover margin
San Jose State -9 (123rd, 10th)
San Diego State +3 (38th, 3rd)
Leading passers
Walker Eget, San Jose State: 228 of 385, 3,015 yards, 17 touchdowns, 8 interceptions
Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 121 of 203, 1,564 yards, 8 touchdowns, 7 interceptions
Leading rushers
Steve Chavez-Soto, San Jose State: 64 carries, 347 yards, 7 touchdown
Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 197 carries, 1,048 yards, 8 touchdowns
Leading receivers
Danny Scudero, San Jose State: 72 catches, 1,155 yards, 10 touchdowns
Jordan Napier, San Diego State: 48 catches, 629 yards, 2 touchdowns
Leading defenders
Jordan Pollard, San Jose State: 77 total tackles (40 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss (16 yards), 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 93 total tackles (53 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss (64 yards), 4 sacks, 1 interception