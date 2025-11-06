San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State football team loses defensive leader to injury

"You hate for this to happen to him."

Bernie Wilson

Sep 6, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Diego State Aztecs.
San Diego State’s ball-hawking defense has lost one of its leaders for the rest of the season.

Junior linebacker Tano Letuli needs surgery after tearing the ACL in his right knee in Saturday’s 24-7 home win against Wyoming, Kirk Kenney of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday afternoon.

The San Diego native was hurt in the first quarter of the Aztecs’ Homecoming win, which, coupled with Boise State’s home loss, boosted SDSU (7-1, 4-0)  into sole possession of the Mountain West lead. 

“He’s a passionate leader, defensive captain, and I feel for him and all the hard work that he’s done,” second-year coach Sean Lewis told the Union-Tribune. “Need the program to step up and rally around him. It comes with the territory, unfortunately, in this great game.

“You hate for this to happen to him. You feel for him, empathetic for his situation and still loyal to our goals and need to find a way to continue to be successful in spite of events that we cannot control.”

Who is Tano Letuli?

Letuli played at San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High before playing his true freshman season at Army and then transferring to his hometown Aztecs. 

Letuli has been a big part of the turnaround that has seen the Aztecs go from 3-9 in Lewis’ first season to a resurgent season. He was voted a captain for the second straight season and was a preseason All-MW pick.

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Tano Letuli (21).

He missed two games earlier this season with an upper-body injury and then missed most of the Wyoming game, yet still ranked fifth on the team with 30 tackles. 

Letuli had a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown during a 23-0 victory at Fresno State that made the Aztecs bowl eligible for the first time since 2022. It was SDSU’s third shutout. 

Letuli was also a team captain last season, when he led SDSU with 70 tackles despite missing two games with a broken thumb that was surgically repaired. 

What’s next

Letuli likely will miss spring practice and might be ready by fall camp, the Union-Tribune reported. 

“With the medical care, we’ll get him right,” Lewis told the newspaper. “With the reps that he has accumulated, where he is in his journey, he’s going to be just fine. We’ve just got to get him healthy.”

San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Tano Letuli (21).

Senior transfer Mister Williams is set to move into Letuli’s starting spot while seniors Brady Anderson and DJ Herman will provide backup.

“They’ve put in all the work to be ready to play meaningful snaps down the stretch here to win the Danger Zone,” Lewis said, referring to the fourth quarter. Time to do it. Next man up.”

Upcoming game

SDSU is looking to run its winning streak to seven when it travels to face Hawaii on Saturday night. The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a 45-38 shootout loss to San Jose State. 

Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

