San Diego State football and Wyoming by the numbers

Aztecs have the edge on offense and defense over the Cowboys

San Diego State Aztecs running back Byron Cardwell Jr. (21).
San Diego State Aztecs running back Byron Cardwell Jr. (21). / Photo courtesy of San Diego State University Athletics
San Diego State (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) looks to run its winning streak to six games when it hosts Wyoming (4-4, 2-2) in its Homecoming game Saturday at 4 p.m. Pacific time at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs are enjoying a resurgence in Sean Lewis’ second season as head coach. They’re bowl eligible for the first time since 2022 after winning 23-0 at Fresno State on Saturday. It was their third shutout this season. 

After winning just three games last year, the Aztecs are off to their start since starting 7-0 in 2021, when they had their best finish at 12-2.

San Diego State and Wyoming will meet for the 40th time, with the Aztecs leading the series 20-19. Ten of the last 16 games have been decided by five points or less, with the last four meetings decided by a total of 11 points.

Wyoming will make its first — and presumably last — appearance at Snapdragon Stadium since it opened in 2022. The Cowboys haven’t played in San Diego since 2019, when they lost 26-22 to the Aztecs at Qualcomm Stadium. 

Wyoming is one of the teams that will remain behind the Mountain West while SDSU, Fresno State, Boise State and Colorado State move to the new-look Pac-12 next year. Those five teams will join holdovers Oregon State and Washington State, and newcomers Texas State in football and basketball, and Gonzaga in hoops.

Here is a look at Wyoming and San Diego State by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Wyoming 21 (111th nationally)

San Diego State 29.57 (61st)

Rushing offense

Wyoming 157.25 (65th)

San Diego State 184.14 (42nd)

Passing offense

Wyoming 208.63 (90th)

San Diego State 179.71 (113th)

Total offense 

Wyoming 342.88 (87th)

San Diego State 363.86 (88th)

Third down conversion percentage

Wyoming 37.25 percent (92nd)

San Diego State 36.67 percent (99th)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Wyoming 78.94 percent (103rd)

San Diego State 95.65 percent (9th)

Scoring defense

Wyoming 19.75 (32nd)

San Diego State 10.43 (2nd)

Rushing defense 

Wyoming 159 (91st)

San Diego State 88.43 (10th)

Passing defense

Wyoming 183.75 (27th)

San Diego State 166.57 (16th)

Total defense 

Wyoming 342.75 (47th)

San Diego State 255 (9th)

Sacks per game

Wyoming 2 (68th)

San Diego State 2.29 (46th)

Tackles for loss

Wyoming 4.75 (96th)

 San Diego State 4.57 (107th)

Third down conversion defense

Wyoming 38.05 percent (68th)

San Diego State 26.61 percent (5th)

Red zone defense

Wyoming 72.73 percent (10th)

 San Diego State 66.67 percent (4th)

Net punting

Wyoming 35.68 (124th)

San Diego State 42.77 (18th)

Punt return average

Wyoming 12.07 (27th)

San Diego State 10.50 (44th)

Kickoff return average

Wyoming 17.50 (109th)

San Diego State 23.17 (34th)

Turnover margin

Wyoming -0.13 (75th)

 San Diego State +0.57 (35th)

Leading passers

Kaden Anderson, Wyoming: 146 of 245, 1,634 yards, 11 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 94 of 145, 1,221 yards, 7 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

Leading rushers

Samuel Harris, Wyoming: 76 carries, 430 yards, 1 touchdown

Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 126 carries, 662 yards, 3 touchdowns

Leading receivers

Jordan Napier, Wyoming: 37 catches, 553 yards, 2 touchdowns

Chris Durr, Wyoming: 37 catches, 398 yards, 4 touchdowns

Leading defenders 

Brayden Johnson, Wyoming: 48 total tackles (26 solo), 4 tackles for loss (14 yards), 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups.

Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 58 total tackles (32 solo), 6 tackles for loss (37 yards), 2 sacks, 4 pass breakups.

Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

