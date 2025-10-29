San Diego State football and Wyoming by the numbers
San Diego State (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) looks to run its winning streak to six games when it hosts Wyoming (4-4, 2-2) in its Homecoming game Saturday at 4 p.m. Pacific time at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
The Aztecs are enjoying a resurgence in Sean Lewis’ second season as head coach. They’re bowl eligible for the first time since 2022 after winning 23-0 at Fresno State on Saturday. It was their third shutout this season.
After winning just three games last year, the Aztecs are off to their start since starting 7-0 in 2021, when they had their best finish at 12-2.
San Diego State and Wyoming will meet for the 40th time, with the Aztecs leading the series 20-19. Ten of the last 16 games have been decided by five points or less, with the last four meetings decided by a total of 11 points.
Wyoming will make its first — and presumably last — appearance at Snapdragon Stadium since it opened in 2022. The Cowboys haven’t played in San Diego since 2019, when they lost 26-22 to the Aztecs at Qualcomm Stadium.
Wyoming is one of the teams that will remain behind the Mountain West while SDSU, Fresno State, Boise State and Colorado State move to the new-look Pac-12 next year. Those five teams will join holdovers Oregon State and Washington State, and newcomers Texas State in football and basketball, and Gonzaga in hoops.
Here is a look at Wyoming and San Diego State by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Wyoming 21 (111th nationally)
San Diego State 29.57 (61st)
Rushing offense
Wyoming 157.25 (65th)
San Diego State 184.14 (42nd)
Passing offense
Wyoming 208.63 (90th)
San Diego State 179.71 (113th)
Total offense
Wyoming 342.88 (87th)
San Diego State 363.86 (88th)
Third down conversion percentage
Wyoming 37.25 percent (92nd)
San Diego State 36.67 percent (99th)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Wyoming 78.94 percent (103rd)
San Diego State 95.65 percent (9th)
Scoring defense
Wyoming 19.75 (32nd)
San Diego State 10.43 (2nd)
Rushing defense
Wyoming 159 (91st)
San Diego State 88.43 (10th)
Passing defense
Wyoming 183.75 (27th)
San Diego State 166.57 (16th)
Total defense
Wyoming 342.75 (47th)
San Diego State 255 (9th)
Sacks per game
Wyoming 2 (68th)
San Diego State 2.29 (46th)
Tackles for loss
Wyoming 4.75 (96th)
San Diego State 4.57 (107th)
Third down conversion defense
Wyoming 38.05 percent (68th)
San Diego State 26.61 percent (5th)
Red zone defense
Wyoming 72.73 percent (10th)
San Diego State 66.67 percent (4th)
Net punting
Wyoming 35.68 (124th)
San Diego State 42.77 (18th)
Punt return average
Wyoming 12.07 (27th)
San Diego State 10.50 (44th)
Kickoff return average
Wyoming 17.50 (109th)
San Diego State 23.17 (34th)
Turnover margin
Wyoming -0.13 (75th)
San Diego State +0.57 (35th)
Leading passers
Kaden Anderson, Wyoming: 146 of 245, 1,634 yards, 11 touchdowns, 6 interceptions
Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 94 of 145, 1,221 yards, 7 touchdowns, 3 interceptions
Leading rushers
Samuel Harris, Wyoming: 76 carries, 430 yards, 1 touchdown
Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 126 carries, 662 yards, 3 touchdowns
Leading receivers
Jordan Napier, Wyoming: 37 catches, 553 yards, 2 touchdowns
Chris Durr, Wyoming: 37 catches, 398 yards, 4 touchdowns
Leading defenders
Brayden Johnson, Wyoming: 48 total tackles (26 solo), 4 tackles for loss (14 yards), 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups.
Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 58 total tackles (32 solo), 6 tackles for loss (37 yards), 2 sacks, 4 pass breakups.