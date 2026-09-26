San Diego State gets Lucky Sutton back for Toledo game after injury absence

The San Diego State Aztecs got some good news right away Saturday when senior running back Lucky Sutton jogged onto the field with the offense at the start of their game at Toledo.

Sutton missed last Saturday’s home loss to James Madison with what is believed to be a high ankle sprain, and his status for the Toledo game was questionable.

Sean Lewis said during the week that he hoped Sutton would be able to play against the Rockets, but if he didn’t, sophomore transfer Javion “Chop” Kinnard would be ready to go after piling up a career-best 251 yards of total offense against JMU.

How Lucky Sutton looked in his return

With Sutton back in action, the Aztecs moved down the field on the first drive of the game and got a 25-yard field goal by Cooper DiLeva.

It was the first time the Aztecs scored in the first half in three games. They played UCLA to a scoreless tie at the Rose Bowl two weeks ago before the Bruins rolled to a 28-10 win, and then fell behind JMU 19-0 in the first half last week at Snapdragon Stadium before losing 26-13.

The Aztecs weren’t very forthcoming about Sutton’s injury. Coach Sean Lewis said Sutton had gotten “a little dinged” in the UCLA game.

Quarterback Jayden Denegal opened the game with three straight pass completions to Jackson Ford before a fourth pass to Ford was broken up.

Sutton carried twice on the drive, for no gain and then for three yards inside the red zone. Denegal had an interception and the Aztecs settled for a field goal.

What Sutton's return means for Javion Kinnard

The Aztecs knew of Kinnard’s versatility when he transferred from conference rival Colorado State, and he proved it with his huge game against JMU. The problem was that the rest of the offense didn’t fire.

But it showed what the Aztecs could have when Sutton and Kinnard are both healthy and available.

“I think the two of them when they're both healthy is a pretty tremendous one-two combo that we can lean on pretty heavily,” Lewis said.

Kinnard was in for the second drive, gaining five yards on two carries before the Aztecs had to punt.

Why Lucky Sutton's return matters for San Diego State

The senior from San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High came into this season looking to build on his breakout junior season, when he led the Mountain West with 1,297 yards.

He received numerous accolades coming into the season, including being named to the watch lists for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the country’s most outstanding running back, and two player of the year awards. Several publications placed him on their All-Pac-12 first teams.