San Diego State has 14 game-time decisions for historic Pac-12 opener vs. Texas State

The San Diego State Aztecs’ coaching and medical staff will have a lot of decisions to make prior to the kickoff of their historic Pac-12 opener Saturday night against Texas State.

The Aztecs list 14 players as being game-time decisions for the crucial game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium. The Aztecs have lost three straight to tumble to 1-3 heading into the long-awaited first Pac-12 games.

Among them are senior wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr., who didn’t play in last Saturday’s 41-16 wipeout loss at Toledo, and sophomore running back Javion “Chop” Kinnard, who appeared to injure his left knee and had to be helped off the field.

The Aztecs have not offered specifics on Kinnard’s injury or Emanuel’s absence. That led to speculation that Emanuel might have been among the more than a dozen players affected by an outbreak of mumps

Emanuel had been upgraded to probable while Kinnard had been listed as doubtful.

Other key players listed as being game-time decisions were right tackle Dennis Jones and left guard Kalan Ellis.

Among those listed as out are senior running back Lucky Sutton,, right guard Michael Leville Watkins, center Isaac Lucas and tight end Jackson Ford.

Sutton has been listed as out all week after aggravating a high-ankle sprain in the first half of the Toledo game and having to be helped off the field.

The Aztecs desperately need a big game from struggling quarterback Jayden Denegal. While Emanuel is a game-time decision, wide receivers listed as available are Jacob Bostick, Justius Lowe and Carson Diehl.

The tight end room has been hit the hardest, with three players being listed as game-time decisions and three listed as out.

San Diego State’s final Pac-12 availability report

Available

WR Carson Diehl

WR Jacob Bostick

WR Justius Lowe

OLB Kai Wallin

DB Kaimana Tufaga

Game time decision

WR Bert Emanuel Jr.

ILB Dean Harrington

RT Dennis Jones

WR Donovan Brown

TE Elijah Muliufi

OL Harlem Nellum

DB Jalen Thomeson

RB Javion Kinnard

ILB Jeramiah Lewis

LG Kalan Ellis

TE Kime Fangupo

DL Krisha Clay

WR Parker Threatt.

TE Ryan Wolfer

Out

WR Al Doe

DB Braylon Cardwell

DB Dalesean Staley

C Isaac Lucas

TE Jack Ellis

TE Jack Lua

TE Jackson Ford

RB Lucky Sutton

LS Luke Williams

RG Michael Leville Watkins

DL Roman Paseka

QB Stone Saunders

DL Tuaoa Tau’iliili