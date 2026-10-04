San Diego State has 14 game-time decisions for historic Pac-12 opener vs. Texas State
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The San Diego State Aztecs’ coaching and medical staff will have a lot of decisions to make prior to the kickoff of their historic Pac-12 opener Saturday night against Texas State.
The Aztecs list 14 players as being game-time decisions for the crucial game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium. The Aztecs have lost three straight to tumble to 1-3 heading into the long-awaited first Pac-12 games.
Among them are senior wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr., who didn’t play in last Saturday’s 41-16 wipeout loss at Toledo, and sophomore running back Javion “Chop” Kinnard, who appeared to injure his left knee and had to be helped off the field.
The Aztecs have not offered specifics on Kinnard’s injury or Emanuel’s absence. That led to speculation that Emanuel might have been among the more than a dozen players affected by an outbreak of mumps
Emanuel had been upgraded to probable while Kinnard had been listed as doubtful.
Other key players listed as being game-time decisions were right tackle Dennis Jones and left guard Kalan Ellis.
Among those listed as out are senior running back Lucky Sutton,, right guard Michael Leville Watkins, center Isaac Lucas and tight end Jackson Ford.
Sutton has been listed as out all week after aggravating a high-ankle sprain in the first half of the Toledo game and having to be helped off the field.
The Aztecs desperately need a big game from struggling quarterback Jayden Denegal. While Emanuel is a game-time decision, wide receivers listed as available are Jacob Bostick, Justius Lowe and Carson Diehl.
The tight end room has been hit the hardest, with three players being listed as game-time decisions and three listed as out.
San Diego State’s final Pac-12 availability report
Available
WR Carson Diehl
WR Jacob Bostick
WR Justius Lowe
OLB Kai Wallin
DB Kaimana Tufaga
Game time decision
WR Bert Emanuel Jr.
ILB Dean Harrington
RT Dennis Jones
WR Donovan Brown
TE Elijah Muliufi
OL Harlem Nellum
DB Jalen Thomeson
RB Javion Kinnard
ILB Jeramiah Lewis
LG Kalan Ellis
TE Kime Fangupo
DL Krisha Clay
WR Parker Threatt.
TE Ryan Wolfer
Out
WR Al Doe
DB Braylon Cardwell
DB Dalesean Staley
C Isaac Lucas
TE Jack Ellis
TE Jack Lua
TE Jackson Ford
RB Lucky Sutton
LS Luke Williams
RG Michael Leville Watkins
DL Roman Paseka
QB Stone Saunders
DL Tuaoa Tau’iliili
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Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.