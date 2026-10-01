San Diego State has a quarterback question entering its Pac-12 opener

Fans of the San Diego State Aztecs haven’t been happy with the play of senior quarterback Jayden Denegal since a lackluster performance in a 28-10 loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 12.

That discontent grew after the Aztecs were held scoreless in the first half for the second straight week, the following Saturday, when they were beaten 26-13 at home by James Madison.

And then came the 41-16 nightmare at Toledo, when Denegal threw a pick-6 that balanced out his lone touchdown pass and was replaced in the closing minutes by redshirt freshman Draiden Trudeau. Trudeau threw a touchdown pass that set the final score.

It didn’t help that the Aztecs lost their top two running backs, Lucky Sutton with an aggravated high ankle sprain and Javion “Chop” Kinnard with an apparent knee injury.

Next up is the historic Pac-12 Conference opener on Saturday night, when the Aztecs host the Texas State Bobcats at 7:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium.

Coach Sean Lewis mentioned in his weekly news conference that all of SDSU’s Pac-12 goals are ahead of them. While that’s true, extending their losing streak to four games could send the season spiraling out of control and, at the very least, begin to threaten their bowl eligibility.

So, do the Aztecs have a decision to make at quarterback before their Pac-12 opener?

The answer is probably no, because they really don’t have strong options. But now that Lewis has gone to Trudeau, he might do so again if Denegal continues to struggle, and perhaps earlier in the game.

Here is where SDSU stands at quarterback right now.

Jayden Denegal remains the experienced option

Denegal is by far the most experienced quarterback on the roster. He started all 12 regular-season games last year before choosing to have surgery on his non-throwing left shoulder just before the New Mexico Bowl.

He was healthy for spring ball and vowed to improve on his 2025 performance, when he was 143 of 243 (58.8%) for 1,807 yards and nine touchdowns, with eight interceptions. He had a rating of 126.9.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; San Diego State quarterback Jayden Denegal (4) gestures during the first half against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But he’s not on the right track four games into the season. He’s completed 55 of 98 passes (56.1%) for 597 yards. He’s thrown five touchdown passes, but also five interceptions. His rating is 114.0.

The Aztecs were already losing badly at Toledo when Denegal gave up a 67-yard pick-6 that gave the Rockets a 34-3 lead midway through the third quarter.

“Again, Denegal gets a lot of the blame,” Lewis said. “Shift the focus to me. I'll call a better game for him so that he can be consistently good and that he can operate at a higher level. I'll be better for him. Right. And then it's on all of us to be better around him as we go forward with it.”

Asked to expound, Lewis said: “Give him more of the things that I know that he likes more cleanly, more consistently, and to put him in advantageous situations and keep us on schedule so that we're not chasing from behind the sticks.”

Draiden Trudeau makes his case for more opportunities

Whether Denegal was benched for his performance or just pulled to keep him healthy, Trudeau came on and went 4-of-5 for 53 yards and a TD in relief. It was just his second college appearance after a brief stint in the UCLA game.

Bert Emanuel Jr. no longer provides a clear fallback

Emanuel was the backup QB last season and started the New Mexico Bowl after Denegal had surgery. He had an unbelievable performance, rushing for 170 yards and two touchdowns, but was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; San Diego State wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. (5) is taken down by UCLA safety Malik Hartford (12) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was moved to wide receiver during spring drills to better take advantage of his big-play ability, but he’s had only five catches for 60 yards and no scores in the first four games.

He wasn’t seen on the sideline at Toledo and there’s speculation he could be one of the players sidelined by a mumps outbreak on the team that’s been reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Stone Saunders remains sidelined

Saunders transferred from Kentucky after sitting out last year as a redshirt. He nonetheless came highly regarded after a big prep career.

He opened the season as Denegal’s backup but broke his collarbone in the season opener against FCS Portland State and will be out for several weeks.

Brady Campbell remains an untested option

Campbell is a true freshman who hasn’t played this season.