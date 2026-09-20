San Diego State has questions to answer after stunning home loss to James Madison

The San Diego State Aztecs had one of their worst performances in a long time when they lost 26-13 at home Saturday night to James Madison.

The biggest question was why senior running back Lucky Sutton didn’t play when coach Sean Lewis indicated that he would, despite sitting out practice during the week.

Javion Kinnard had a career-best night in Sutton’s place, rushing 33 times for 181 yards and one touchdown.

But while the transfer from Colorado State was running wild, quarterback Jayden Denegal struggled again.

The Aztecs (1-2) trailed 19-0 at halftime and watched as JMU (3-0) snapped their seven-game home winning streak.

Here are three things we learned from SDSU’s home loss to JMU.

What happened with Lucky Sutton?

Sutton was in uniform and standing on the sideline but didn’t make his way into the game.

There was a report during the week that Sutton had a lower-body injury, but Lewis told the San Diego Union-Tribune, “He’s good. Just getting a little veteran’s rest. He’s good to go. He will be fine.”

Lewis’ post-game explanation was that Sutton was “battling an injury. It was a game-time decision and he wasn’t able to go,” the coach said on the post-game radio show. Lewis said Sutton will rehab during the week and “hopefully” be able to play against Toledo next Saturday.

Lewis offered no specifics about the injury or when it happened.

Javion Kinnard showed what he can do

The Aztecs knew Kinnard was a versatile performer when he transferred from fellow Pac-12 member Colorado State. He scored SDSU’s first touchdown on a 3-yard run midway through the third quarter. He had a long run of 41 yards.

He also had four catches for 70 yards.

Jayden Denegal's struggles are becoming a concern

A week after throwing for just 45 yards in a 28-10 loss at UCLA, Denegal threw for 209 yards on 18 of 33 passing (55%), with one touchdown and two interceptions. The turnovers led to nine points for the Dukes, who reached the College Football Playoffs last year before being routed by Oregon in the first round.

Denegal’s passer rating was just 105.6.

He's now thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

Up next

The Aztecs play at Toledo at 9 a.m. PT Saturday in their final non-conference game before opening Pac-12 play the following Saturday at home against Texas State.