San Diego State humbled by Washington State in its first trip to the Palouse
The euphoria of a home blowout win over an FCS school disappeared rather quickly on Saturday night for San Diego State, whose first trip to the Palouse ended with a 36-13 loss to Washington State.
The Aztecs (1-1) made too many mistakes and were outplayed by the Cougars (2-0), who beat SDSU for the second straight year. Come next season, these teams will be rivals in the new-look Pac-12.
Things looked good early for SDSU, which took a 7-0 lead just five minutes in on Jayden Denegal’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Bostick on fourth-and-5.
But the Cougars would score the next 26 points, taking a 19-7 halftime lead and then extending it to 26-7 on the opening drive of the second half.
SDSU didn’t convert on third down until its first drive of the second half, but then got stuffed on the next third down and Denegal threw an incompletion on fourth-and-3 from the WSU 49 when he could have run for a first down.
Jaxon Potter completed 28 of 42 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars.
What went wrong
While WSU looked nothing like the team that struggled to beat FCS Idaho 13-10 a week earlier, the Aztecs looked nothing like the team that beat FCS Stony Brook 42-0.
The last minute of the first half was a nightmare for the Aztecs.
With the Aztecs trailing just 10-7, Denegal was sacked for a safety with 1:09 left before halftime, and then the Cougars drove 62 yards in just four plays for Potter’s second scoring pass to tight end Trey Leckner to take a 12-point lead into halftime.
Earlier, backup quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. came in for the first two plays of a drive but didn’t provide a spark and was replaced by Denegal. Boswick appeared to make a juggling catch on a long throw from Denegal, but video replay showed the ball hit the ground and it was ruled incomplete.
Bryce Phillips appeared to have a long touchdown run after Chris Johnson blocked a field goal, but Chris Johnson was whistled for being offside and the play came back.
Some brutal stats
Denegal was just 15 of 30 for 133 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for one touchdown.
Washington State outgained the Aztecs 396-215.
After being held to just 3 yards rushing by Idaho, the Cougars rushed for 145 yards.
San Diego State was just 2 of 13 on third-down conversions and 1 of 4 on fourth down.
Up next
The Aztecs get their first bye on Saturday before hosting California on Sept. 20 at Snapdragon Stadium.