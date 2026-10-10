San Diego State's injury concerns leave key positions unsettled ahead of Oregon State

Just five games into the season, the two-deep roster that the San Diego State Aztecs include in their weekly notes package is a mere suggestion.

Injuries and an outbreak of mumps have affected the locker room to the point that the Pac-12 availability report is a better indicator of who will trot out onto the Reser Stadium field when the 15.5-point underdog Aztecs face the explosive Beavers in a Pac-12 showdown at 3 p.m. Saturday.

But even that report isn’t a tell-all, because, as fans found out last week, the final availability report issued two hours before kickoff included 14 players in the “game-time decision” category.

So, to invoke an old coaching cliche, when fans look out on the field and see a certain player, they’ll know he’s available to play.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some key positions and who might man them when the Aztecs (3-2, 1-0 Pac-12) take on the Beavers (3-2, 1-0).

Will Josiah Lucas lead SDSU's backfield again?

The Aztecs have been forced into the “next man up” scenario twice this season, both with eye-popping results.

When senior Lucky Sutton, last year’s Mountain West rushing champion with 1,297 yards, couldn’t go against James Madison due to a high-ankle sprain suffered at UCLA a week earlier, sophomore transfer Javion “Chop” Kinnard stepped up and rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns, while adding four receptions for 70 yards in a losing effort.

Both Sutton and Kinnard were injured at Toledo the following week and had to be helped off the field in a wipeout loss for the Aztecs.

Then came the Pac-12 opener against Texas State, when true freshman Josiah Lucas helped spur a second-half comeback when he scored twice in a 21-0 outburst fueled by big plays by the defense and special teams. He finished with 111 yards as the Aztecs held on to beat the Bobcats 31-29.

This week’s availability report lists Sutton and Kinnard as questionable, an upgrade for both players from last week’s report.

But most indications are that it will be Lucas who trots onto the field when the Aztecs are on offense for the first time.

Cameron Cooper could see an expanded role

Another guy who stepped up big-time was linebacker Cameron Cooper, who went from being a rotational player to an every-snap player after senior Tano Letuli, a three-year captain, left with an injury.

Cooper responded by blocking a field goal attempt midway through the second quarter and then had a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown in the closing minutes to help the Aztecs stay ahead.

Letuli is listed as questionable, and odds are pretty good that he’ll be a game-time decision.

Either way, Cooper likely will see a lot of action against a high-powered offense that features the nation’s leading passer, Braden Atkinson, and receiver, Jesse Legree.

SDSU could get a boost up front

Guard Mikey Watkins, who missed the last two games, was upgraded from questionable to probable.

Center Isaac Lucas, who missed last week’s game after starting the first four games, is listed as questionable, meaning there’s a 50% chance he can play.

How to watch San Diego State vs. Oregon State

The Aztecs-Beavers showdown will be carried on San Diego Sports 760 radio and USA Network.