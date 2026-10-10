San Diego State injury report: 14 game-time decisions, 14 players out vs. Oregon State

The San Diego State Aztecs have listed 14 players as being game-time decisions ahead of their Pac-12 showdown against Oregon State.

Among them are running backs Lucky Sutton and Javion “Chop” Kinnard, who missed last week’s thrilling comeback win against Texas State in the Pac-12 opener.

Although they were upgraded to questionable on the availability report the previous three days, it doesn’t seem likely that Sutton will play against the Beavers and it might be a stretch that Kinnard would be ready to go, although the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that he had returned to practice during the week.

That would leave true freshman Josiah Lucas to start a week after his 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns helped the shorthanded Aztecs (2-3, 1-0 Pac-12) to a 31-29 win against the favored Bobcats at Snapdragon Stadium.

Besides injuries, the Aztecs have been hard hit by a mumps outbreak.

The Aztecs haven’t offered specifics on injuries or the players who have the mumps. The Pac-12 availability report simply lists the players in four categories for each of the three days prior to the game.

The game-day report, issued two hours before kickoff, lists players in the categories of available, game-time decision and out.

Others listed as game-time decisions are offensive linemen Isaac Lucas and Mikey Watkins; linebacker and three-year captain Tano Letuli; tight ends Jackson Ford and Ryan Wolfer; and wide receivers Justius Lowe, Donovan Brown and Nate Acevedo.

Also in that category are EDGE Kai Wallin, who transferred from OSU to SDSU in the offseason, and defensive lineman Gavriel Lightfoot.

San Diego State’s Pac-12 availability report

Available (7)

OL Ashdon Wnetrzak

TE Jack Lua

QB Jayden Denegal

WR Jaylon Hawkins

DB Jelani Whitmore

DB Kaimana Tufaga

DB Max Garrison

Game time decision (14)

WR Donovan Brown

DL Gavriel Lightfoot

OL Isaac Lucas

TE Jackson Ford

RB Javion Kinnard

ILB Jeramiah Lewis

WR Justius Lowe

EDGE Kai Wallin

RB Lucky Sutton

OL Mikey Watkins

WR Nate Acevedo

TE Ryan Wolfer

ILB Tano Letuli

DL Tuaoa Tau’ili’ili

Out (14)

ILB Aaron Tasin

WR Al Doe

DB Braylon Cardwell

DB Chase Shumate

DB Dalesean Staley

OL Harlem Nellum

TE Jack Ellis

OL Jarvis Williams

ILB Javari Nash

TE Kime Fangupo

LS Luke Williams

LS Matt Mercado

DL Roman Paseka

QB Stone Saunders