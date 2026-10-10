San Diego State injury report: 14 game-time decisions, 14 players out vs. Oregon State
In this story:
The San Diego State Aztecs have listed 14 players as being game-time decisions ahead of their Pac-12 showdown against Oregon State.
Among them are running backs Lucky Sutton and Javion “Chop” Kinnard, who missed last week’s thrilling comeback win against Texas State in the Pac-12 opener.
Although they were upgraded to questionable on the availability report the previous three days, it doesn’t seem likely that Sutton will play against the Beavers and it might be a stretch that Kinnard would be ready to go, although the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that he had returned to practice during the week.
That would leave true freshman Josiah Lucas to start a week after his 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns helped the shorthanded Aztecs (2-3, 1-0 Pac-12) to a 31-29 win against the favored Bobcats at Snapdragon Stadium.
Besides injuries, the Aztecs have been hard hit by a mumps outbreak.
The Aztecs haven’t offered specifics on injuries or the players who have the mumps. The Pac-12 availability report simply lists the players in four categories for each of the three days prior to the game.
The game-day report, issued two hours before kickoff, lists players in the categories of available, game-time decision and out.
Others listed as game-time decisions are offensive linemen Isaac Lucas and Mikey Watkins; linebacker and three-year captain Tano Letuli; tight ends Jackson Ford and Ryan Wolfer; and wide receivers Justius Lowe, Donovan Brown and Nate Acevedo.
Also in that category are EDGE Kai Wallin, who transferred from OSU to SDSU in the offseason, and defensive lineman Gavriel Lightfoot.
San Diego State’s Pac-12 availability report
Available (7)
OL Ashdon Wnetrzak
TE Jack Lua
QB Jayden Denegal
WR Jaylon Hawkins
DB Jelani Whitmore
DB Kaimana Tufaga
DB Max Garrison
Game time decision (14)
WR Donovan Brown
DL Gavriel Lightfoot
OL Isaac Lucas
TE Jackson Ford
RB Javion Kinnard
ILB Jeramiah Lewis
WR Justius Lowe
EDGE Kai Wallin
RB Lucky Sutton
OL Mikey Watkins
WR Nate Acevedo
TE Ryan Wolfer
ILB Tano Letuli
DL Tuaoa Tau’ili’ili
Out (14)
ILB Aaron Tasin
WR Al Doe
DB Braylon Cardwell
DB Chase Shumate
DB Dalesean Staley
OL Harlem Nellum
TE Jack Ellis
OL Jarvis Williams
ILB Javari Nash
TE Kime Fangupo
LS Luke Williams
LS Matt Mercado
DL Roman Paseka
QB Stone Saunders
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.