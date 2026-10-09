San Diego State injury report: 4 players trending in opposite directions ahead of Oregon State
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There were some significant moves on the San Diego State Aztecs’ Pac-12 availability report on Thursday evening, two involving players who were upgraded and two involving players who were downgraded.
The upgraded players were tight end Jackson Ford, who moved from questionable to probable, and right guard Mikey Watkins, who also moved from questionable to probable.
Watkins missed the last two games after starting the second and third games.
Ford missed the last game, a thrilling comeback win against Texas State in the Pac-12 opener, after starting three of the first four games.
Two wide receivers are trending downward: Donovan Brown was moved from probable to questionable, while Nate Acevedo was moved from questionable to doubtful.
Brown started the first two and last two games while missing the third game.
Acevedo has started all five games at slot receiver.
Injuries and illness continue to test SDSU's depth
The Aztecs have been hard hit by injuries and a mumps outbreak over the last several weeks. This week’s availability report lists 35 players, up from 32 last week.
The availability reports are posted on the Pac-12 website starting three days before game day and updated the following two days and then again two hours before kickoff.
While the reports list the players, they do not indicate the injury or illness affecting them.
The mumps outbreak has affected more than a dozen players. It appears to have hit the tight end room the hardest, so Ford being upgraded is good news. There are still four tight ends listed as questionable, doubtful or out.
Other notable players
The two big names on the report, of course, are running backs Lucky Sutton and Javion “Chop” Kinnard.
They remain listed as questionable after missing the Texas State game with injuries. They both had to be helped off the field.
Sutton aggravated a high ankle sprain suffered in a loss at UCLA on Sept. 12 that forced him to miss the following week’s home loss to James Madison.
Kinnard replaced Sutton in the JMU game and went off for a remarkable 251 all-purpose yards, including 181 yards rushing and 40 yards receiving.
With both players out last Saturday, true freshman Josiah Lucas rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Texas State.
San Diego State’s Pac-12 availability report
Probable (9)
OL Ashdon Wnetrzak
TE Jackson Ford
QB Jayden Denegal
WR Jaylon Hawkins
DB Jelani Whitmore
OLB Kai Wallin
DB Kaimana Tufaga
DB Max Garrison
OL Mikey Watkins
Questionable (14)
WR Al Doe
DB Braylon Cardwell
WR Donovan Brown
DL Gavriel Lightfoot
OL Harlem Nellum
OL Isaac Lucas
TE Jack Lua
OL Jarvis Williams
RB Javion Kinnard
ILB Jeramiah Lewis
WR Justius Lowe
RB Lucky Sutton
DL Roman Paseka
ILB Tano Letuli
Doubtful (6)
DB Chase Shumate
ILB Javari Nash
TE Kime Fangupo
WR Nate Acevedo
TE Ryan Wolfer
DL Tuaoa Tau’ili’ili
Out (6)
ILB Aaron Tasin
DB Dalesean Staley
TE Jack Ellis
LS Luke Williams
LS Matt Mercado
QB Stone Saunders
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Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.