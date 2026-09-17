San Diego State vs. James Madison odds, spread and betting lines for Week 3

The San Diego State Aztecs will be wearing all-red alternate uniforms, with an image of a jaguar on the helmets, when they host James Madison at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night.

Whether the new threads will help the Aztecs (1-1) on the field against the Dukes (2-0) remains to be seen.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and the game will be carried by The CW and San Diego Sports 760 radio.

San Diego State opened as a 2.5-point favorite before the odds shortened to 1.5 points, according to FanDuel. The Aztecs are -126 on the moneyline, while the Dukes are +105. The over-under is 46.5 points.

SDSU is looking to bounce back

The Aztecs are looking to bounce back from a loss at UCLA on Saturday, when they held the Bruins scoreless in the first half before losing 28-10 as their offense struggled.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; San Diego State wide receiver Nathan Acevedo (3) is taken down by UCLA defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira (97) and defensive back Dante Lovett (21) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be the final home nonconference game. After going on the road to play Toledo, the Aztecs will return to Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 3 for the Pac-12 Conference lidlifter after Texas State.

James Madison brings plenty of firepower

JMU has to fly across the country for the first meeting between the schools. The Dukes made it into the College Football Playoff last season before being routed at Oregon in the first round and watching coach Bob Chesney take several star players with him when he took over at UCLA.

While the Aztecs were losing to the Bruins, the Dukes were pounding Wagner of the FCS 87-3 in the highest-scoring game in school history. JMU had 588 yards of total offense and scored three times on special teams, including on a blocked punt and two punt returns.

The Dukes overwhelmed Wagner in all three phases, including an unreal performance by Michael Scott, who scored on punt returns of 76 and 69 yards, with a 92-yard kickoff return pushing his all-purpose yards to 303.

The Aztecs had just 189 yards total offense against UCLA, including only 45 yards passing by Jayden Denegal. Lucky Sutton had 83 yards rushing and is still looking for his first 100-yard game after having six last year, on his way to a Mountain West-leading 1,297 yards.

San Diego State vs. James Madison odds, TV channel

Spread: San Diego State -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: San Diego State -126, James Madison +105

Over/under: 46.5 points (-115)

Game time: 7 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 19

Location: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego

TV channel: The CW

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.