San Diego State's Javion Kinnard helped off field after injury vs. Toledo



The San Diego State Aztecs suffered a potentially huge blow when sophomore transfer running back Javion “Chop” Kinnard went down with an injury in the first quarter at Toledo and had to be helped off the field.

There was no immediate word on the specific injury or the severity, but it appeared to be his left knee.

The injury came a week after Kinnard put up 251 yards of total offense in a 26-13 loss to James Madison. He gained 181 yards and one touchdown on 33 carries and 70 more on just four catches.

San Diego State Aztecs running back Javion Kinnard (21). | Photo by Derrick Tuskan, SDSU Athletics

Fortunately for the Aztecs, senior running back Lucky Sutton returned Saturday after missing the JMU game with what was believed to be a high ankle sprain.

What happened to Javion Kinnard

Kinnard was folded up by several Rockets defenders in taking a 1-yard loss on third-and-1 from the SDSU 34 with 5:51 left in the first quarter.

He was tended to by trainers, who appeared to be testing his left knee. He had to be helped off the field.

The Aztecs trailed 7-3 at the time.

What Javion Kinnard's injury could mean for San Diego State

The Aztecs went into the game needing a win to even their record at 2-2 heading into their historic Pac-12 opener next Saturday at home against Texas State.

Sutton started as the Aztecs got a 25-yard field goal on the opening drive, the first time in three games that they scored in the first half.

Kinnard’s first action came on the second drive, when the Aztecs had to punt.

The Aztecs had been looking forward to having both Sutton and Kinnard available.

“I think the two of them when they're both healthy is a pretty tremendous one-two combo that we can lean on pretty heavily,” coach Sean Lewis said last week.