San Diego State kicker named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award
San Diego State senior Gabe Plascencia — who’s become known around college football as the “Hefty Lefty” — has been named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is given to the nation’s top kicker.
Plascencia was one of 20 semifinalists announced Tuesday by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.
Why this matters
Plascencia is the first Aztecs semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award since John Baron II in 2018. J.C. Mejia was a semifinalist in 2003 and Peter Holt was a finalist for the award in 1996.
A panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, sports information directors, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers will vote to select the three finalists, who will be announced on Nov. 25 and honored at the 34th annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Banquet on Dec. 8 in Palm Beach County.
The same panel then selects the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Friday, Dec. 12.
The Award is named for NFL Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. He was an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, but his kicking talent proved that NFL teams should have a kicker on the roster.
Who is Gabe Plascencia?
Plascencia is a senior from Oakland who kicked left-footed. The 6-foot, 245-pounder has been nicknamed the “Hefty Lefty” and the “Thicker Kicker.”
Plascencia was named the 2025 Mountain West Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year. He’s responded by making 17 of 19 field goal attempts — 89.5% — and all 26 PATs.
Plascencia made 26 consecutive field goals before missing his second attempt against Wyoming on Nov. 1, which was the longest streak in program and Mountain West history, and the longest active streak in the country.
His 89.5 field goal percentage this year is tied for third in SDSU single-season history (minimum 10 attempts.). Among the national leaders, Plascencia ranks in a tie for first in PAT percentage (100), tied for 13th in field goals made per game (1.70), tied for 15th in total field goals made (17) and 21st in field goal percentage (89.47).
Plascencia is 34-for-37 on field goal attempts for his career. The 91.9 percentage is the second-highest mark in NCAA FBS history (minimum 1.2 field goals per game and 30 made field goals).
What’s next
SDSU (8-2, 5-1) hosts struggling San Jose State (3-7, 2-4) on Senior Night on Saturday.
The Aztecs are back in sole possession of the MW lead with a 17-7 home win against Boise State on Saturday night.