

Three days after throwing the first touchdown pass of his career, Cooper DiLeva of the San Diego State Aztecs was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the country’s top placekicker.

The TD pass, on a fake field goal, was just icing on the cake, of course, in a season in which the senior from San Pedro has been almost perfect.

His 20-yard throw to EDGE rusher Kai Wallin, as well as three field goals, helped the Aztecs rout Utah State 30-13 and make Saturday’s game at No. 15 Boise State the biggest of the season.

If the underdog Aztecs can beat the Broncos, they’ll return to Boise on Dec. 4 to play the Broncos in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Why Cooper DiLeva is among the nation's top kickers

DiLeva has made 15 of 16 field goal attempts (93.8%) and all 26 PATs, and leads the Aztecs with 71 points.

Let Coop Cook 🔥



Congratulations to our very own @Cooper_Dileva on being named a semifinalist for the @LouGrozaAward for the top placekicker in college football!



📰: https://t.co/isSpDVAuyL#AztecFAST 🍢 x #BeTheA1pha 🐺 x #TheClimb 📈 pic.twitter.com/i1GvWj0YRs — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) November 17, 2026

With two games left in the regular season, DiLeva’s field goal percentage ranks him first in school single-season history, ahead of Gabe Plascencia’s 92.9% in 2024, when he nailed 13 of 14 attempts.

After making just four field goals through the first six games, he has kicked multiple field goals in four straight games.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Cooper DiLeva's memorable performances for San Diego State

On Saturday night, he became the third player in FBS since at least 1996 to kick three field goals and throw a touchdown pass in the same game. He made field goals of 31, 42 and 34 yards, had three PATs and added the touchdown pass on the trick play, giving him a total of 18 points.

He really shone in a 26-23 home win against Fresno State on Oct. 17. He made four of five field goal attempts to tie a school record and double his season output up to that point.

He kicked a career-long 53-yarder with 57 seconds left to set the final score, making it the longest in school history in the fourth quarter of a one-score game. His other kicks that night were from 32, 30 and 40 yards. He was named one of three Lou Garza “Stars of the Week” as well as the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

When the Lou Groza Award finalists will be announced

The three finalists will be chosen in a vote by a panel of FBS head coaches, sports information directors, former Lou Groza Award winners, current NFL kickers and media members.

The finalists will be announced on Nov. 24 and honored on Dec. 7 at the 35th annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Banquet. The winner will be selected by the same panel and announced on Dec. 11 during the Home Depot College Football Awards.

What’s next

DiLeva and the Aztecs take on the Broncos at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.