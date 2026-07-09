San Diego State lands 14 preseason All-Pac-12 selections ahead of 2026 season

The San Diego State Aztecs had 10 players make the all-conference team in their final season in the Mountain West, including six who were first-teamers.

Now in the new-look Pac-12, the Aztecs had 14 players make Athlon’s preseason all-conference team for 2026, including five on the first team. Christian Washington made it twice: on the fourth team, as running back/all-purpose on offense and as kick returner.

The Boise State Broncos, who are favored to win the reconstituted league, lead the way with 20 selections, followed by the Washington State Cougars with 18 and the Fresno State Bulldogs with 16.

The Aztecs officially left the MW for the Pac-12 on July 1, along with Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State. They joined fellow newcomer Texas State and the old guard of Washington State and Oregon State.

Athlon notes that the all-conference picks project the best players at each position and are based on how players will perform in 2026. While career statistics and awards are factored in, the players are selected based on predictions for the new season. Team strength does not factor into the picks.

Three Aztecs made Athlon’s All-Pac-12 preseason first team on offense: running back Lucky Sutton, wide receiver Jordan Napier and left tackle Joe Borjon.

Sutton was also a first-team All-MW after his breakout season that included career-highs of 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Napier made the All-MW second team on offense and the first team as a punt returner despite missing the final two regular-season games and the New Mexico Bowl after suffering a knee injury in a home win against BSU. He led SDSU with 48 receptions for 629 yards and two touchdowns.

Borjon is one of two offensive line starters back and will switch from right tackle to left tackle. He gets the added bonus of being teammates with his younger brother, Brian, an incoming freshman.

Letuli is also coming off an injury-marred season and might not be at full speed until fall camp after having surgery on his torn right ACL. He missed the last four regular-season games and the bowl game after starting six of the first eight games.

Staley is the strong safety who is the only returning starter in the five-man secondary.

Here are the 14 Aztecs who made Athlon’s All-Pac-12 Team:

First team offense

Running back Lucky Sutton, senior

Wide receiver Jordan Napier, junior

Offensive lineman Joe Borjon, senior

First team defense

Linebacker Tano Letuli, senior

Safety Dalesean Staley, senior

Second team defense

Defensive lineman Malachi Finau, senior

Second team specialists

Punt returner Javion Kinnard, sophomore

Third team offense

Wide receiver Donovan Brown, senior

Offensive lineman Kalan Ellis, senior

Third team defense

Defensive lineman Brady Nassar, senior

Linebacker Sione Hala, senior

Fourth team offense

Quarterback Jayden Denegal, senior

Running back/all-purpose Christian Washington, senior

Fourth team defense

Safety Josiah Cox, senior

Fourth team specialists

Kick returner Christian Washington, senior