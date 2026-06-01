San Diego State lands another 2027 commitment as Colorado ATH chooses Aztecs

It’s been a busy few days for the San Diego State Aztecs, who have received a commitment from three-star class of 2027 wide receiver/defensive back Brooklyn Bailey from Mountain Vista High in Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Bailey announced his commitment on X, saying, “All glory to god Im very blessed and honored to announce my commitment to San Diego State University. I want to thank the lord, my family, and the whole san diego state coaching staff for the opportunity 100% committed,” while tagging several members of the coaching staff.

All glory to god Im very blessed and honored to announce my commitment to San Diego State University

I want to thank the lord, my family, and the whole san diego state coaching staff for the opportunity 100% committed @Coach_Middleton @TheHC_CoachLew @AztecFB @CoachZacBarton… pic.twitter.com/joLbRHiIFr — 3⭐️Brooklyn Bailey ('27) WR | DB (@brooklyn61846) May 31, 2026

His commitment is a sign that the Aztecs are working in the West as well as San Diego County as they look to build on the 9-4 finish in coach Sean Lewis’ second year. That successful season included their first trip to a postseason game in three years, a wild 49-47 loss to North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl.

Who is Brooklyn Bailey?

Bailey is a 5-foot-11, 162-pounder who is listed as an ATH on some recruiting sites and who lists himself as a wide receiver/defensive back.

He received offers from an impressive list of colleges that include new Pac-12 rivals Oregon State and Washington State, as well as Colorado State, which, along with SDSU and three other teams, is jumping from the Mountain West to the Pac-12. He also attracted huge interest from the Big 12, including Colorado, Utah, Kansas State, Iowa State and Arizona. He was also offered by two teams staying behind in the MW, Wyoming and New Mexico.

He is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 125 Athlete in the nation and No. 10 in Colorado.

He committed after visiting SDSU on Friday, as did local products wide receiver Isaac Cook of Cathedral Catholic and tight end Diego Botron of La Costa Canyon High in Carlsbad.

Bailey is a multi-sport athlete as well as a two-way football player. According to his bio on his X account, he has run a 10.9 in the 100 and has long-jumped 23 feet, 2 inches.

What this means for the Aztecs

Bailey appears to be a nice option for Lewis and his staff once they get him on campus and figure out where he slots in the best. Rosters change dramatically from year to year in the transfer portal era, but Bailey will no doubt be given the chance to compete for playing time on whichever side of the ball suits him best.

The Aztecs are in a major rebuild in the secondary after losing cornerback Chris Johnson to the Miami Dolphins with the 27th overall pick in the NFL Draft, as well as three other starters in their five-man defensive backfield.

At wideout, the Aztecs have their top four pass catchers returning, including three starters, but also have some players coming off injuries. There are several underclassmen on the roster, as well as a number of seniors.

What’s next

The start of the season is now just more than three months away, when the Aztecs welcome Portland State to Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 5. Their first Pac-12 game will also be at home, on Oct. 3 against Texas State. The Aztecs and Bobcats have never met before.