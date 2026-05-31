San Diego State lands commitment from local three-star tight end in 2027 class

The San Diego State Aztecs are intent on attracting as much local prep talent as possible, and the Aztecs landed a big one this weekend.

Class of 2027 three-star tight end Diego Botron of La Costa Canyon High in Carlsbad in northern San Diego County has committed to the Aztecs, according to a post on X by recruiting insider Parker Titus. Botron reposted it.

Who is Diego Botron?

Botron is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end who, according to his X bio, received 17 Division I offers.

Aztecs fans will be happy that he chose his hometown school over new Pac-12 rival Washington State, as well as several other current and former foes. According to On3 and 247Sports, Botron made his official visit to SDSU on Friday and was scheduled to visit WSU on June 12.

He also had offers from another future Pac-12 rival, Oregon State, as well as Boise State, which is moving into the Pac-12 along with the Aztecs and three other teams. Other schools that had offered the tight end were Arizona and Texas Tech of the Big 12, former Mountain West foes New Mexico, Wyoming and Nevada, and Ivy League schools Dartmouth, Penn and Cornell.

According to 247Sports, Botron was primarily a blocking tight end as a junior who caught four passes for 41 yards and one touchdown.

He also competes in track and had a shot put rep of 39 feet, 6 inches this spring. He had a 39-6 shot put rep as a sophomore as well as a 12.95 100-meter rep, according to MileSplit. He ran the 100 and 200 as a freshman.

Botron is the 80th-rated tight end nationally in the class of 2027 and the 193rd-rated player in California, according to 247Sports.

He is the seventh commit to the Aztecs from the Cclass of 2027, and the fourth on offense.

Where he’ll fit in

Tight ends are primarily used to block in coach Sean Lewis’ offense. There are currently five tight ends on SDSU’s spring roster, including one senior, one junior, two sophomores and a redshirt freshman.

From last year’s final three-deep, going into the New Mexico Bowl against North Texas, starter Seth Adams graduated and junior Jackson Ford and sophomore Ryan Wolfer return.

Ford did have 10 catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, and could be used more as a receiver this season, when returning quarterback Jayden Denegal is looking for a healthy season after being affected by shoulder injuries last year.

What’s next

The Aztecs open the season at home against Portland State of the Big Sky Conference on Sept. 5. Their first Pac-12 game will be at home against Texas State on Oct. 3.