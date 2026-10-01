San Diego State lists 32 players on availability report amid reported mumps outbreak
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The San Diego State Aztecs’ first availability report of the Pac-12 season is a long one, with few specifics but clearly showing that a reported outbreak of mumps has indeed hit the team hard.
The Aztecs listed 32 players, although 11 of them are probable. Four players are listed as questionable, eight are doubtful and nine are out.
The availability reports do not list specific injuries or illnesses.
However, the report confirms that senior running back Lucky Sutton, a 1,000-yard rusher last year, won’t play in Saturday night’s historic Pac-12 opener against Texas State at Snapdragon Stadium. He reaggravated a high ankle sprain in an ugly 41-16 loss at Toledo on Saturday and had to be helped off the field.
The report also lists fellow running back Javion “Chop” Kinnard as doubtful. He suffered an apparent knee injury in the Toledo game and also had to be helped off the field.
The tight ends room appears to be the hardest hit, as all seven players on the roster are listed as questionable, doubtful or out.
Teams must provide the player availability reports for the three days prior to game day, and then a final report no later than two hours before kickoff.
That means the final Aztecs’ availability report must be issued by 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Notable players on San Diego State’s availability report
Wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. is listed as questionable. He was not seen on the sideline at Toledo, and San Diego State has not disclosed the reason for his absence.
The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported last week that the team had been hit with an outbreak of the contagious virus. The newspaper reported on Wednesday that the university sent a health alert that the outbreak includes 14 confirmed cases and one probable case.
The school initially reported three confirmed cases and two probable cases. The statement said the outbreak was isolated to one team that it did not identify. The U-T reported that it is the football team, according to sources, it did not identify.
Also listed as questionable is starting tight end Jackson Ford.
Besides Sutton, the other starter listed as out is right guard Michael Leville Watkins.
San Diego State’s first Pac-12 availability report
Probable
WR Carson Diehl
RT Dennis Jones
WR Donovan Brown
C Isaac Lucas
WR Jacob Bostick
DB Jalen Thomeson
OLB Kai Wallin
DB Kaimana Tufaga
LG Kalan Ellis
DL Krisha Clay
WR Parker Threatt.
Questionable
WR Bert Emanuel Jr.
TE Jackson Ford
TE Kime Fangupo
TE Ryan Wolfer.
Doubtful
ILB Dean Harrington
TE Elijah Muliufi
OL Harlem Nellum
TE Jack Lua
RB Javion Kinnard
ILB Jeramiah Lewis
WR Justius Lowe
DL Tuaoa Tau’ili’ili.
Out
DB Braylon Cardwell
DB Dalesean Staley
TE Jack Ellis
RB Lucky Sutton
LS Luke Williams
RG Michael Leville Watkins
TE Parker Guiltinan
DL Roman Paseka
QB Stone Saunders
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Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.