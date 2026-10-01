San Diego State lists 32 players on availability report amid reported mumps outbreak



The San Diego State Aztecs’ first availability report of the Pac-12 season is a long one, with few specifics but clearly showing that a reported outbreak of mumps has indeed hit the team hard.

The Aztecs listed 32 players, although 11 of them are probable. Four players are listed as questionable, eight are doubtful and nine are out.

The availability reports do not list specific injuries or illnesses.

However, the report confirms that senior running back Lucky Sutton, a 1,000-yard rusher last year, won’t play in Saturday night’s historic Pac-12 opener against Texas State at Snapdragon Stadium. He reaggravated a high ankle sprain in an ugly 41-16 loss at Toledo on Saturday and had to be helped off the field.

The report also lists fellow running back Javion “Chop” Kinnard as doubtful. He suffered an apparent knee injury in the Toledo game and also had to be helped off the field.

The tight ends room appears to be the hardest hit, as all seven players on the roster are listed as questionable, doubtful or out.

Teams must provide the player availability reports for the three days prior to game day, and then a final report no later than two hours before kickoff.

That means the final Aztecs’ availability report must be issued by 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Notable players on San Diego State’s availability report

Wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. is listed as questionable. He was not seen on the sideline at Toledo, and San Diego State has not disclosed the reason for his absence.

The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported last week that the team had been hit with an outbreak of the contagious virus. The newspaper reported on Wednesday that the university sent a health alert that the outbreak includes 14 confirmed cases and one probable case.

The school initially reported three confirmed cases and two probable cases. The statement said the outbreak was isolated to one team that it did not identify. The U-T reported that it is the football team, according to sources, it did not identify.

Also listed as questionable is starting tight end Jackson Ford.

Besides Sutton, the other starter listed as out is right guard Michael Leville Watkins.

San Diego State’s first Pac-12 availability report

Probable

WR Carson Diehl

RT Dennis Jones

WR Donovan Brown

C Isaac Lucas

WR Jacob Bostick

DB Jalen Thomeson

OLB Kai Wallin

DB Kaimana Tufaga

LG Kalan Ellis

DL Krisha Clay

WR Parker Threatt.

Questionable

WR Bert Emanuel Jr.

TE Jackson Ford

TE Kime Fangupo

TE Ryan Wolfer.

Doubtful

ILB Dean Harrington

TE Elijah Muliufi

OL Harlem Nellum

TE Jack Lua

RB Javion Kinnard

ILB Jeramiah Lewis

WR Justius Lowe

DL Tuaoa Tau’ili’ili.

Out

DB Braylon Cardwell

DB Dalesean Staley

TE Jack Ellis

RB Lucky Sutton

LS Luke Williams

RG Michael Leville Watkins

TE Parker Guiltinan

DL Roman Paseka

QB Stone Saunders