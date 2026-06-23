San Diego State loses 2027 recruit to future Pac-12 rival Oregon State

San Diego State and Oregon State aren’t officially conference rivals until July 1, but the Beavers just got one over on the Aztecs.

According to on3.com, two-way player Ayden Payne from Western High in Anaheim flipped his commitment over the weekend after visiting Corvallis.

It’s a setback because the Aztecs don’t like to lose out to anybody, let alone a team they will be facing once a year, and especially a player from Southern California.

What happened with Ayden Payne?

Payne had committed to the Aztecs after making his official visit on May 29, when SDSU hosted a large group of recruits from the class of 2027. During the visit, the players gathered around a red sports car on the home sideline at Snapdragon Stadium and posed for a photo that was used in social media posts.

According to on3.com, he decided to take another official visit and changed his mind, changing his commitment from the Aztecs to the Beavers.

Oregon State has flipped a key commitment away from a Pac-12 rival.

On Sunday, JaMarcus Shephard and staff landed a commitment from Western (Anaheim, CA) standout athlete Ayden Payne.



STORY: https://t.co/AM7bTiswjO pic.twitter.com/HEAA3A6Tmd — BeaversEdge.com (@Beavers_Edge) June 21, 2026

“The biggest reason why I chose Oregon State is because they have the No. 1 forestry class in the country,” Payne, a three-star, told. “That’s what I plan to major in and it will set me up later in life to become a firefighter.

“Going into the visit, I was pretty open minded but wouldn’t say I was leaning to Oregon State,” he added. “I really didn’t know what to expect but already I liked them a lot and had a good unofficial visit back in March. Once I was there, it just felt right and I decided I wanted to be a Beaver.”

Payne told that he’s going to be a defensive back at Oregon State.

“I really like the overall fit in their scheme and it’s similar to how I already play for my high school team,” he told the recruiting website.

He had three interceptions for 101 yards and 23 total tackles last fall at Western, according to MaxPreps. On offense, he made 34 catches for 793 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games.

Where this leaves the Aztecs

The Aztecs have received commitments from two other cornerbacks from the class of 2027, most recently Augus Saunders of Corona Centennial, who announced over the weekend he had picked the Aztecs.

The Aztecs must replace four starters in their five-man secondary this season, when they look to make a good impression in the reconfigured Pac-12. The biggest loss, of course, was senior star Chris Johnson, who went to the Miami Dolphins with the 27th pick overall in the NFL Draft.

The Aztecs will play at Oregon State on Oct. 10 in their second-ever Pac-12 game. Their first will be at home on Oct. 3 against Texas State.