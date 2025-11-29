San Diego State loses 23-17 double OT heartbreaker to New Mexico
San Diego State’s chance of hosting the Mountain West championship game in this resurgent season came to a heartbreaking end in a 23-17 double-overtime loss at New Mexico on Saturday.
An inexplicable string of mistakes — three straight penalties and two sacks — put Jayden Denegal in the impossible situation of having to throw a touchdown pass on fourth-and-30. His pass sailed well out of the end zone and the Lobos players began celebrating, quickly joined by their fans who rushed the field at University Stadium.
The Aztecs (9-2, 6-2) lost the chance to host the MW title game next Friday and now must await the result of the UNLV-Nevada game to find out if they’ll even make it.
Boise State beat Utah State 25-24 to join New Mexico and San Diego State at 6-2. UNLV will also be 6-2 if it wins at Nevada on Saturday. In that case, the championship game scenario will come down to metrics.
The Lobos (9-2, 6-2) won their sixth straight game and improved to 6-0 at home.
What happened
With the game tied at 17, SDSU reached the New Mexico 42 with just more than a minute left. Instead of getting into range for Gabe Plascencia to kick a go-ahead field goal, Senegal was sacked back to the 48 and the Aztecs had to punt.
Each team had a turnover in the first OT period. Senegal was intercepted on the first play of overtime by Austin Brawley. The Lobos were driving for the winning touchdown when Dwayne McDougle forced a fumble by quarterback James Laubstein that Dalesean Staley recovered.
New Mexico then scored on the first play of the second overtime, with Jack Layne throwing a 25-yard touchdown to Cade Keith. The Lobos failed to convert the two-point conversion.
Senegal then kept the Aztecs’ possession alive with a 15-yard gain on third-and-15. But then the Aztecs lost all of that gain when they were whistled for three straight penalties.
Strong start
San Diego State led 14-10 at halftime after the offense and defense came up big in the second quarter.
Lucky Sutton scored on a 1-yard run and Jayden Denegal threw a beautiful 46-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Brown. Meanwhile, the defense forced two punts and had sacks on consecutive plays.
SDSU’s Malachi Finau intercepted Layne deep in New Mexico territory late in the third quarter but it was overturned on a controversial pass interference penalty against McDougle.