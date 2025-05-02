San Diego State loses commitment from quarterback
San Diego State had opened the 2026 high school recruiting class on a hot streak, reaching six commitments as of last month.
With six months until the early signing period, things can and will change when it comes to recruiting. In the case of San Diego State, they’ve now lost two commitments in the past week. Central High two-way standout Brandon Smith first decommitted from San Diego State with quarterback Derek Garcia joining him a day later.
While Smith reworks his recruitment following his three-month commitment to the Aztecs, Garcia took less than a week to find his new home. On Friday morning, Garcia announced his commitment to UNLV and head coach Dan Mullen. Garcia’s commitment gives UNLV eight commitments in the 2026 class that currently sits atop the Mountain West rankings according to 247Sports.
Garcia will enter his third season as the starter next season for Ventura High School. He had a breakout season as a junior, completing 63 percent of his passes. He finished the season with 2,593 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes. Garcia also scored twice on the ground for the second straight year. Garcia tossed multiple touchdown passes in nine of 11 games and will enter his final season with 38 career touchdown passes.
Following the losses of Smith and Garcia from their class, San Diego State currently has four commitments in the class. 247Sports ranks San Diego State with the fourth best class in the conference, trailing UNLV, Boise State and Nevada. The Aztecs have commitments from offensive tackle Malik White, tight end Crosby Kelly, cornerback Isaiah Lucero and linebacker Jeremiah Brown.
San Diego State has been busy during the transfer portal as well since the close of the spring window last week. The Aztecs lost 11 players to the portal including six who spent last season redshirting. The notable losses for San Diego State were defensive linemen Darrion Dalton and Malik Gucake as well as running back Cam Davis.
The Aztecs have added an offensive lineman in Kalan Ellis (Syracuse) and two defensive linemen in Kainoa Davis (Charlotte) and August Salvati (Florida Atlantic). They’ve also added at the skill positions with Washington State safety transfer Hunter Haines and wide receiver Donovan Brown.
