San Diego State makes quarterback change as Stone Saunders starts against Colorado State

Stone Saunders has started at quarterback for the San Diego State Aztecs.

Saunders jogged out with the first-team offense at Colorado State on Saturday, with the Aztecs already facing a 7-0 deficit after the Rams took the opening kickoff and drove for a touchdown.

The move had been expected last week on the heels of a nightmarish 66-14 loss at Oregon State, but senior Jayden Denegal made the start. However, he limped off the field with an ankle injury and was replaced by Saunders.

Denegal was listed as questionable on the first three Pac-12 availability reports of the week and was a “game time decision” on the final report issued two hours before kickoff.

Stone Saunders makes an immediate impact

It was the first college start for Saunders, who made the most of it. On the first snap of the drive, Saunders completed a short pass to Jaylon Hawkins, who turned it into a 46-yard gain.

Senior Lucky Sutton did the rest of the heavy lifting, carrying five straight times, including a 5-yard touchdown run.

What the quarterback change means for San Diego State

Denegal came into the season vowing to improve on his passing yardage from last year as well as his touchdown-to-interception margin.

But he struggled to get the passing game going and was replaced during two blowout losses by redshirt freshman Draiden Trudeau.

Saunders, meanwhile, transferred from Kentucky to SDSU after redshirting his freshman year.

He made his college debut in a 53-20 home win against Portland State in the season opener but broke his collarbone.