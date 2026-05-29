San Diego State’s most underrated players entering the new-look Pac-12

A new season brings a new chance for players to emerge into the spotlight that comes with more playing time.

As the San Diego State Aztecs move into the new-look Pac-12, a handful of players who have bided their time either at other schools or on the two-deep will get the chance to prove their value.

It’s a big season for the Aztecs, who turned it around last year under Sean Lewis, going 9-4 and reaching a bowl game for the first time in three seasons. They’re looking to come out strong in the new Pac-12’s debut, and here are a handful of SDSU’s most underrated players.

WR Nate Acevedo

Acevedo transferred from Fresno State to his hometown Aztecs before last season. He played in all but one game and had worked his way into the starting lineup for three of the final four regular-season games as well as the thrilling New Mexico Bowl, which SDSU lost to North Texas, 49-47.

He had 16 catches for 190 yards. His biggest game was the New Mexico Bowl, when he had four catches for 61 yards, including a season-best 42-yard grab.

What makes him versatile is that he can also return punts. He had two returns last year, including a 63-yard return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter of the New Mexico Bowl that pulled the Aztecs to 42-34 in a game they would lose 49-47.

Acevedo was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 out of San Diego’s Lincoln High, which is best known for producing Pro Football Hall of Famers Marcus Allen and Terrell Davis. According to 247Sports, he received offers from Fresno State, UNLV, Utah State and Idaho, but not one from San Diego State.

He didn’t make his college debut until 2024 as a redshirt sophomore. He redshirted his freshman season and didn’t play during the 2023 season. When he finally did step on the field, he had nine catches for 65 yards and two carries for 18 yards in seven games before suffering a season-ending injury against San Jose State. The Bulldogs were 6-7 overall and 4-3 in the Mountain West.

EDGE Brady Nassar

There will be a lot of competition for the starting jobs and playing time that’s up for grabs on the defensive front, and Nassar could have an inside track to grabbing his share of the coming action in the trenches. He started the first three games at left EDGE and again for the Boise State game late in the season.

EDGES Trey White, Ryan Henderson and Niles King are all gone after combining for 20.5 sacks.

Nassar had 20 tackles, three pass breakups and eight quarterback hurries as a junior.

He has spent his entire career at SDSU and seems primed to have a big senior season. He played in all 12 games as a sophomore in 2024, including making eight starts. He had 26 tackles, 14 solo and 4.5 for loss, as well as a sack and an interception. As a true freshman in 2023, he played in 10 games, including making his debut in the season opener against Ohio, when he made six tackles, five solo, and one quarterback hurry.

DT Malachi Finau

Like Nassar, Finau is back for his senior season to help launch the Aztecs in the new Pac-12. He started the first nine games last year at right tackle while Amari Comier replaced him in the starting lineup for the final four games, including the New Mexico Bowl loss to North Texas. Comier is the only player on the roster who had a sack last season, with one.

Finau didn’t have any sacks last year, but he did have 22 tackles in 13 games played to lead the tackles. He spent his first four seasons at Hawaii before returning to his native Southern California.