San Diego State's new EDGE coach explains what it takes to succeed in his defense

The defense set the tone for the San Diego State Aztecs’ turnaround season of 2025, when the Aztecs went 9-4 and played in a bowl game for the first time in three seasons.

The losses from the front end of that unit were extensive, as EDGE rushers Trey White and Ryan Henderson moved to Power 4 programs for big paydays.

New EDGE coach Colin Ferrell is up for the challenge of rebuilding the unit as the Aztecs prepare to be part of the rebuilt Pac-12 Conference this fall.

Ferrell is 15 seasons deep into his Division I coaching experience, most recently spending two seasons at Rutgers in the Big Ten.

Ferrell recently met with the media and explained that the concept of being an EDGE rusher involves more than just piling up sacks.

“It’s a room with a lot of promise. … We know at the end of the day, we have got to do our job and our job, first and foremost, is to set the edge. It's not rushing the quarterback. Everybody wants to talk about sacks and all that production. We have to earn that right to rush the quarterback. The biggest responsibility on the defense is a guy whose job it is to set the edge. Depending on the situation, that is us nine times out of 10. So, that's kind of what we focus on.”

Setting the edge

So if the players do their jobs the right way, the sacks will come. This year, there will be plenty of opportunities for new players to step up because the players who combined for 31 of SDSU’s 32 sacks last year have moved on.

EDGE Brady Nassar is one of just three returning starters on defense. The projected starter on the other side is transfer Djibril Rahman, who came from Rutgers along with Ferrell. Another notable transfer is Kai Wallin from Oregon State. Overall, there are seven newcomers in the EDGE room, including four freshmen.

Sep 14, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs edge Brady Nassar (93). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

New faces in the EDGE room

Ferrell discussed what has stood out to him so far in fall camp. Fans will get to see how much the Aztecs have developed when they hold a public scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium.

“I think Kai Wallin, Jib [Djibril Rahman] and Brady Nassar, who's been around here, he's the leader of the group, and he's talking to Coach Lewis,” Ferrell said. “He’s putting his best version of himself. He's developing as we speak, so expect big things from Brady. Those are the three that stand out. We’ve got some really talented young guys. Nate Henrich is another guy that has a couple years left. He transferred over from a D2 school. Alijah Lash is a freshman that came in as a linebacker. We bumped him to the EDGE and is doing some elite things without knowing necessarily what he's doing. So, with him, it's just a thing to learn every day.”

Rahman played in 10 games for Rutgers last year, recording six tackles and a sack.

He said his focus is “on the importance of doing the little stuff right. The off-the-field things, going to sleep early, taking care of my body. I think that's something I continue to take with me, and I hope to save across my whole career. I got to watch him (Trey White) for sure. Not only seeing his production, but also the way they allowed him to rush.

“I found it very interesting and when coach Ferrell got here and coach Lewis and I got to talk, it was like a match made in heaven. The coaches have taught me so much, especially when it comes to just stopping the run. When I first got to Rutgers, I was just a young guy, just a third-down guy, and coach Ferrell took my game and turned me into a complete player. I can't emphasize that enough and it was a key part in me coming here.”

Learning from past stops

Wallin spoke of how his previous stops helped prepare him for his senior season. Besides Oregon State, he also played two seasons at Nebraska and one at American River College. He’s coming off a 2025 season in which he had a sack, 17 tackles and four quarterback hurries for Oregon State, which is welcoming SDSU and four other former Mountain West teams in the new Pac-12.

California's Brandon High Jr. breaks the tackle from Oregon State's Kai Wallin during an NCAA football game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It all started at American River College, a JC in the Sacramento area.

“I mean, ARC was me thrown into the fire, thrown into the lava,” he said. “I grew up quickly as a 17-year-old playing the whole season against grown guys was a big wake-up call for sure. Then the bright lights in the Big Ten in Nebraska with those sellout crowds, you know the 400-game sellout streak. It's the environment, the hype, the crowd, the fan base, culture, all that, and then just that was really where I focused on the physical development of getting bigger.

“Then Oregon State was just learning to ride the waves. There are ebbs and flows in the game. That's how football works and just being able to stay even-keeled and have that next play mentality. Here at SDSU is just a great opportunity. Like I said, I feel belief from the coaches, and then all the opportunity in the world is here. We have all the talent in the world to get everything that we want to do this season, and we have high hopes and our sights set high toward the top of the climb.”

Wallin said he set up a group chat that includes all the EDGE rushers and “got a great vibe with all the guys on the team. We don't have an odd man out from the top down. Coach [Ferrell] coaches everybody the same, holds us to the same expectations all the way top to bottom through the room. Like I said, Brady Nassar is my guy. My engine exploded like two months ago, so I've been bumming rides off him to practice and things like that. Jib [Djibril Rahman], obviously you know, adjusting from Canada to the East Coast, and then flipping coast all the way out here, he has been adjusting a lot. So, helping him out, and he's having a great time. Nate [Henrich] and him live together, so I love those boys.”