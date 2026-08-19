San Diego State's offensive line is undergoing a major makeover for 2026

One of the most remarkable accomplishments by San Diego State’s football team last fall was starting the same five offensive linemen through all 13 games, including the New Mexico Bowl.

That says something for those players’ durability, the training staff’s ability to help keep them on the field and, yes, probably a little luck.

That consistency certainly was a big reason why Lucky Sutton ran for a career-best 1,297 yards, which put him at No. 13 on SDSU’s all-time, single-season list and on the All-Mountain West first team.

Sutton is back for his senior season and looking for another successful run as the Aztecs play their first season in the new-look Pac-12 Conference. Sutton is already garnering honors, including being named to the preseason watch lists for the Doak Walker Award, Walter Camp Award and Maxwell Award.

The Aztecs have plenty to replace

That’s all good and well, but the reality up front is that the Aztecs will have to replace three of those steady starters up front.

The only two returning starters are senior Joe Borjon, who moves from right tackle to left tackle, and left guard Kalan Ellis.

Borjon and new offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle recently met with the media.

San Diego State Aztecs run game coordinator and offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle. | Photo courtesy of San Diego State University Athletics.

The Aztecs are looking for Borjon to anchor the line at left tackle, which, besides blocking for Sutton, means protecting returning quarterback Jayden Denegal’s blind side.

“I think we're starting to bond together,” Borjon said. “We're starting to move as a unit and get things going. We’ve got everybody healthy. That's a big part because on the offensive line you get banged up here and there, but we have been playing a lot of snaps together lately in practice, so that's a good thing. We're starting to get a bond right there.”

Borjon is looking forward to once again blocking for Sutton.

“When seven (Sutton) is running the ball, we don't have to do much,” Borjon said. “We just have to get people out of his way and seven is going to make it happen. He's going to run through arm tackles and break it for big runs. So, we give him a hole and seven is going to make it happen. He’s going to run through arm tackles and break it for big runs. So, we give him a hole and he's going to make one guy miss. So, it's great blocking for a guy like that.”

O’Boyle is searching for the best five

O’Boyle is being tasked with assembling the new offensive line after being hired following two seasons at Northwestern. Before that he was with head coach Sean Lewis during his time as head coach at Kent State and offensive coordinator at Colorado.

Kent State ranked third nationally in rushing offense in both 2000 and 2021 under Boyle, who has more than 35 years of coaching experience, including more than 20 years tutoring offensive linemen.

O’Boyle will forge a unit from an offensive line room that includes 12 new players.

“Kalan is back. I know he missed a series the other night in the scrimmage just with a tape issue on his foot,” O’Boyle said. “We got him right back in so that wasn't a big deal. Of course getting Joe back, he missed the whole spring but we’re finally getting him back. There are still some good guys competing at that left spot with Joe, and also with Evan [Lawrence] competing at the left guard with Kalan. So, everything's good right now.”

O’Boyle spoke highly of Isaac Lucas, a transfer from Ball State.

“Isaac is doing a really good job at center. He's really stepped up, really happy with what he is doing given he has never played the center spot and he's really done a nice job picking that up. I moved Charleston [Luniewski] in to get some No. 2 center reps, and he's never played the center spot, and he really did a nice job too. That's the thing about our offense and what we're doing, it's simple enough for the center to run the show, but you know, if you're a guard, you need to be able to play center also.

On the right side, “Dennis Jones is holding a solid right tackle spot, but we could move him inside, depending on the other tackles and how they're competing,” the coach said. “Of course, your tackles have specific things they must be good at, and the center has to be good at certain things as well. Basically, we're going to put the five best dudes on the field. Mike (Michael Leville Watkins) is at right guard right now. Also, he could play center. Could be a left guard also. Mike's athletic enough and smart enough that he can do pretty much everything. If we got in a pinch, he could be a heck of a left tackle because his feet are so good. So, he's doing a nice job.”

Lucas originally came to SDSU as a guard from Ball State, where he played three seasons. He started nine of the 11 games he played in last year. He moved to center during the spring.

“It's been a lot of hard work transitioning from guard to center,” Lucas said. “It's not easy, but I feel like I've definitely picked up on a lot of things that have helped me, especially in this offense. I was playing a lot of guard, so I had to learn new steps and had to learn how to identify defensive fronts. It's a challenge, but I can definitely handle it. The coaches trust me enough to be able to play center and control the action up front, control the blocking schemes, all that drives me the most because I don't want to lay any of them down.”