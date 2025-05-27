San Diego State offers scholarship to Oregon quarterback
San Diego State remains on the hunt to find a quarterback in its 2026 high school recruiting class. On Monday, the run of scholarships continued with an offer going out to rising senior Hudson Kurland.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Kurland took over as the starting quarterback at Lake Oswego High School in Oregon this past season as a junior. He led the Lakers to an 11-1 record, winning the Three Rivers League before falling to West Linn in the Oregon 6A Open state championship game.
Kurland finished the season completing 61 percent of his passes for 1,426 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 140 yards and six touchdowns. The Lakers' offense was led by fellow 2026 recruit LaMarcus Bell, who also received an offer from San Diego State earlier this month following his decommitment from Oregon State. Bell rushed for 1,538 yards and 26 total touchdowns while averaging nine yards per carry.
Kurland added an offer from Idaho following his junior season and has added Brown and San Diego State to the list this month. He’s also been on recent visits to Boise State, Washington State and Utah.
San Diego State has been extending offers to quarterbacks in the 2026 class during the recent contact period. The Aztecs picked up a commitment from Ventura High School quarterback Derek Garcia in January before he withdrew that commitment in late April, announcing his commitment to UNLV days later. They’ll enter the 2025 fall season with four scholarship quarterbacks, three of whom have taken snaps at the collegiate level.
Juniors Bert Emanuel Jr. (Central Michigan) and Jayden Denegal (Michigan) joined the Aztecs from the transfer portal this offseason, while redshirt junior Kyle Crum begins year four in the Aztec program. Crum played in three games as a true freshman in 2022, redshirted in 2023 and did not appear in a game last season. True freshman JP Mialovski joins the Aztecs after tossing 17 touchdown passes and rushing for six more during his senior season at Millikan High in Long Beach.
San Diego State currently has seven commitments in their 2026 high school recruiting class following the addition of Colony High School defensive back Rahmeer Henderson last week. The class includes two offensive linemen, two defensive backs, a linebacker, tight end and wide receiver. 247Sports currently ranks the class as fourth best in the Mountain West, trailing Boise State, UNLV and San Jose State.