San Diego State offers Washington state edge rusher
Three-star class of 2026 edge rusher Robby Lavata’i from Curtis Senior High in University Place, Wash., has received an offer from San Diego State.
It’s the seventh offer for Lavata’i, according to 247Sports, and the third FBS offer after Boise State and Fresno State. He has also received offers from four schools in the FCS Big Sky Conference.
Who is Robby Lavata’i?
Lavata’i is a 6-foot-5, 220-pounder from the Puget Sound area.
Shortly after posting news about the offer on his X account, Lavata’i posted clips of his performance at the Avery Strong Showcase at the University of Puget Sound. On May 13, he posted clips from the Gem State Shootout, put on by the 5on5 Association, and then announced the offer from Boise State.
He is ranked No. 112 nationally among edge rushers by 247Sports and No. 12 among recruits in Washington state.
He was recently named one of the top returning defensive players in the 4A South Puget Sound North Conference by Washington Preps, which is part of the Rivals.com network.
Curtis High finished 6-5 overall last fall and 2-3 in district.
SDSU has offers out to several edge rushers in the class of 2026.
The Aztecs have two junior edge rushers returning for the 2025 season, with two underclassmen listed as backups. One of the returning starters is junior rush edge Trey White, whose 12 ½ sacks during his breakout 2024 season placed him fifth nationally.