San Diego State overcomes early scare for big win in season opener
San Diego State got a big scare just four plays into the season opener when starting quarterback Jayden Denegal ran a keeper to his left and was tackled after a three-yard gain. It seemed innocuous enough until he popped up and headed to the sideline, holding his left shoulder.
Not an ideal start to what the Aztecs hope is a bounceback season.
But two plays later, Senegal was back in against Stony Brook to resume the scoring drive capped by Lucky Sutton’s one-yard touchdown run.
On SDSU’s next drive, Senegal threw his first career touchdown pass, a 25-yarder to Jacob Bostick, for a 14-0 lead.
The Aztecs went on to rout the FCS Seawolves 42-0 in what was overall a strong performance in their first victory since Oct. 12. They’re looking to bounce back from a 3-9 finish in Sean Lewis’ first season, which ended with a six-game losing streak.
San Diego State held Stony Brook to just 95 yards and six first downs.
The Aztecs will step up in competition when they travel to face future Pac-12 foe Washington State on Sept. 6.
Denegal’s first start
Denegal finished 13 of 25 for 208 yards and one TD, with no interceptions and no sacks in his first career start. He transferred from Michigan, where he backed up J.J. McCarthy during the Wolverines’ 2023 national championship season.
He was 10 of 20 for 159 yards and one TD in the first half.
Bert Emanuel Jr. came in for the fourth quarter and completed three of four passes for 19 yards.
Lucky Sutton
Sutton, who went to San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High, finished with a career-high 100 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns. Last year, he had just five carries for 35 yards.
Christian Washington scored on a one-yard in the fourth quarter. He prepped at nearby Helix High before playing at New Mexico and Coastal Carolina.
The Aztecs rushed for 226 yards and passed for 227.
By comparison, Stony Brook’s FCS preseason All-American, Roland Dempster, was held to just 49 yards on 12 carries.
Gabe Plascencia’s kicking
Placekicker Gabe Plascencia showed why he was named the Mountain West preseason special teams player of the year. He had field goals of 42 and 35 yards in the first half to extend his streak to 14 straight dating to last season. He was 13 of 14 last year for the best field goal percentage (.929) in program history.