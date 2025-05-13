San Diego State picks up commitment from high school wide receiver
San Diego State has added another name to their high school commitment list in the 2026 class, bringing their number to six. The latest pledge comes from Huntington Beach High School wide receiver Troy Foster.
A 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver, Foster had become a top target of Mountain West schools over recent months. He chose the Aztecs over Colorado State following nine scholarship offers during his recruitment.
As a sophomore, Foster caught 33 passes for 455 yards and four touchdowns. He took a huge step forward this season, catching 65 balls for 1,290 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 20 yards per completion. Foster also stood out on special teams with two kickoff returns for touchdowns, closing out the season with 17 total touchdowns.
Foster was the top target of Ohio State-bound quarterback Brady Edmunds last season and will be once again in the fall. Foster opened the year with a kickoff return for a touchdown in each of the first two games of the season before beginning a stretch of seven straight games with more than 100 yards receiving. In October’s matchup with Foothill, Foster caught 10 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Oilers to a 43-29 victory.
The Aztecs previously stood at six commitments in the class before getting two decommitments in a matter of days. Brandon Smith, a two-way star from the Fresno area and Ventura High School quarterback Derek Garcia both withdrew their commitments from the Aztecs' 2026 class. Garcia wasted no time finding his new home, committing to UNLV and head coach Dan Mullen shortly after. Smith remains undecided as the summer nears and he prepares with new interest and offers.
Joining Foster in San Diego State’s current class are five other California prospects, including four from Southern California. Offensive linemen Malik White (Rancho Cucamonga) and Brian Borjon (Bishop Amat) have both pledged to the Aztecs. Joining them are linebacker Jeremiah Brown (San Jacinto), defensive back Isaiah Lucero (Northview) and the Northern California representative in tight end Crosby Kelly (Campolindo).
San Diego State remains aggressive in the transfer portal, having signed six players directly following the spring transfer window. The Aztecs also restocked during the winter, adding 19 players from the portal shortly after the 2024 season wrapped up.