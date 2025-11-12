San Diego State prepares for depleted Boise State offense
San Diego State goes from facing pass-happy Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado, who carved up the Aztecs for 256 yards and three touchdowns, to facing Boise State backup Max Cutforth in a showdown between Mountain West co-leaders on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.
Starter Maddux Madsen is out with an injury for the Broncos (6-3, 4-2). The Aztecs (7-2, 4-1) lead the MW in scoring defense and total defense, but they’re licking their wounds after being outplayed in all three phases in a 38-6 loss at Hawaii.
BSU comes in with an offensive advantage, but they’ll be led by a quarterback who’s just 20 of 39 for 173 yards and one touchdown, with two interceptions.
San Diego State committed four turnovers at Hawaii, including two interceptions by Jayden Denegal.
Here is a look at Boise State and San Diego State by the numbers:
Scoring offense
Boise State 32.11 (47th nationally)
San Diego State 26.33 (76th)
Rushing offense
Boise State 184.89 (37th)
San Diego State 180 (43rd)
Passing offense
Boise State 243.11 (53rd)
San Diego State 176 (114th)
Total offense
Boise State 428 (34th)
San Diego State 356 (92nd)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 44.36 percent (38th)
San Diego State 31.90 percent (126th)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 81.82 percent (84th)
San Diego State 88.89 percent (42nd)
Scoring defense
Boise State 24 (64th)
San Diego State 13.11 (5th)
Rushing defense
Boise State 156.78 (87th)
San Diego State 93.11 (10th)
Passing defense
Boise State 167.89 (11th)
San Diego State 168.67 (13th)
Total defense
Boise State 324.67 (34th)
San Diego State 261.78 (6th)
Sacks per game
Boise State 2 (67th)
San Diego State 2.33 (40th)
Tackles for loss
Boise State 5.67 (67th)
San Diego State 4.89 (98th)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 35 percent (37th)
San Diego State 30.99 percent (13th)
Red zone defense
Boise State 90.63 percent (117th)
San Diego State 68.42 percent (5th)
Net punting
Boise State 40.97 (36th)
San Diego State 43 (12th)
Punt return average
Boise State 3.75 (124th)
San Diego State 9.63 (54th)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 16.64 (119th)
San Diego State 23.29 (29th)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.22 (48th)
San Diego State +0.33 (35th)
Leading passers
Max Cutforth, Boise State: 20 of 39, 173 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions
Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 115 of 193, 1,547 yards, 8 touchdowns, 7 interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 104 carries, 745 yards, 7 touchdown
Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 172 carries, 898 yards, 8 touchdowns
Leading receivers
Latrell Caples, Boise State: 26 catches, 351 yards, 3 touchdowns
Jordan Napier, San Diego State: 47 catches, 631 yards, 2 touchdowns
Leading defenders
Ty Benefield, Boise State: 68 total tackles (47 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss (21 yards), 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble
Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 49 total tackles (24 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss (3 yards), 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles