San Diego State prepares for depleted Boise State offense

Bernie Wilson

San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal.
San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal. / Photo courtesy of San Diego State University Athletics.
San Diego State goes from facing pass-happy Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado, who carved up the Aztecs for 256 yards and three touchdowns, to facing Boise State backup Max Cutforth in a showdown between Mountain West co-leaders on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. 

Starter Maddux Madsen is out with an injury for the Broncos (6-3, 4-2). The Aztecs (7-2, 4-1) lead the MW in scoring defense and total defense, but they’re licking their wounds after being outplayed in all three phases in a 38-6 loss at Hawaii. 

BSU comes in with an offensive advantage, but they’ll be led by a quarterback who’s just 20 of 39 for 173 yards and one touchdown, with two interceptions. 

San Diego State committed four turnovers at Hawaii, including two interceptions by Jayden Denegal.

Here is a look at Boise State and San Diego State by the numbers:

Scoring offense

Boise State 32.11 (47th nationally)

San Diego State 26.33 (76th)

Rushing offense

Boise State 184.89 (37th)

San Diego State 180 (43rd)

Passing offense

Boise State 243.11 (53rd)

San Diego State 176 (114th)

Total offense 

Boise State 428 (34th)

San Diego State 356 (92nd)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 44.36 percent (38th)

San Diego State 31.90 percent (126th)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 81.82 percent (84th)

San Diego State 88.89 percent (42nd)

Scoring defense

Boise State 24 (64th)

San Diego State 13.11 (5th)

Rushing defense 

Boise State 156.78 (87th)

San Diego State 93.11 (10th)

Passing defense

Boise State 167.89 (11th)

San Diego State 168.67 (13th)

Total defense 

Boise State 324.67 (34th)

San Diego State 261.78 (6th)

Sacks per game

Boise State 2 (67th)

San Diego State 2.33 (40th)

Tackles for loss

Boise State 5.67 (67th)

San Diego State 4.89 (98th)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 35 percent (37th)

San Diego State 30.99 percent (13th)

Red zone defense

Boise State 90.63 percent (117th)

 San Diego State 68.42 percent (5th)

Net punting

Boise State 40.97 (36th)

San Diego State 43 (12th)

Punt return average

Boise State 3.75 (124th)

San Diego State 9.63 (54th)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 16.64 (119th)

San Diego State 23.29  (29th)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.22 (48th)

San Diego State +0.33 (35th)

Leading passers

Max Cutforth, Boise State: 20 of 39, 173 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions

Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 115 of 193, 1,547 yards, 8 touchdowns, 7 interceptions

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 104 carries, 745 yards, 7 touchdown

Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 172 carries, 898 yards, 8 touchdowns

Leading receivers

Latrell Caples, Boise State: 26 catches, 351 yards, 3 touchdowns

Jordan Napier, San Diego State: 47 catches, 631 yards, 2 touchdowns

Leading defenders 

Ty Benefield, Boise State: 68 total tackles (47 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss (21 yards), 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble

Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 49 total tackles (24 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss (3 yards), 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles

