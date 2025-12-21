San Diego State promotes Demetrius Sumler to defensive coordinator

Demetrius Sumler has been promoted to defensive coordinator a week before San Diego State faces No. 23 North Texas in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

Sumler, who has been with the Aztecs since 2016, had been defensive passing game/cornerbacks coach. He replaces Rob Aurich, who was hired by Nebraska.

“Coach Sumler is a star in this profession, and he is the perfect fit to lead our defense and to continue to elevate our program to new heights,” SDSU coach Sean Lewis said in making the announcement on Saturday. “He has a great football mind, develops relationships, connects with everyone in the building and has produced undeniable results. I am excited for him to lead our defense”

Who is Demetrus Sumler?

The San Diego native started with SDSU as a graduate assistant in 2016 and was promoted to assistant coach in 2018, in charge of the cornerbacks. He added pass game coordinator responsibilities to his duties this past January.

Through 12 games this season, the Aztec passing defense leads the Mountain West in yards allowed per attempt (5.1, first in FBS), pass efficiency rating (99.06, third in FBS), passing yards allowed per game (157, fifth in FBS), completion percentage (53.3, sixth in FBS) and passing touchdowns allowed (11, T-10th in FBS).

Under Sumler’s tutelage, cornerback Chris Johnson had such a breakout season that he was named an All-America selection by six publications this season. He received first-team accolades from Pro Football Focus, Bleacher Report and Sports Info Solutions, and second-team nods by Pro Football & Sports Network, Associated Press and the Sporting News.

Johnson completed one of the best regular seasons defensively in program history which resulted in him being named Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He piled up 49 tackles (36 solo), four interceptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns, nine pass breakups, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries.

San Diego’s Finest 🤝



Congratulations to Coach Demetrius Sumler on being officially named the new Aztec’s Defensive Coordinator!



— San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) December 20, 2025

He had an electrifying 93-yard interception return for a touchdown in a home 34-0 win against California and a 40-yard pick-6 in a win at Nevada.

Johnson is a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award for the best defensive back in the country. Many observers see him as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. He’s tied for the top-graded cornerback in the country with a 92.0 defensive grade per Pro Football Focus and has the second-highest pass coverage grade (92.4), both with a minimum of just 10 defensive snaps.

Sumler also coached Luq Barcoo to second-team Associated Press All-America honors in 2018, one of numerous all-conference selections from the cornerback room under Sumler’s watch.

What’s next

The Aztecs finished the regular season 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the MW. SDSU tied with Boise State, New Mexico and UNLV atop the league standings, but was left out of the MW title game because of computer rankings.

The Aztecs face North Texas (11-2) in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 27. Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m. PT at University Stadium in Albuquerque and the game will air on ESPN.

