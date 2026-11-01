San Diego State pulls off wild trick play to beat Washington State: 3 takeaways

The San Diego State Aztecs pulled off a trick play and got big performances by their running backs to treat themselves to a 26-20 win against Washington State on a rainy Halloween evening that kept them in contention for bowl eligibility.

The Aztecs (4-5, 3-2 Pac-12) held off the Cougars (1-8, 0-5) and now need to win two of their final three games to become bowl-eligible for the second straight season.

Here are three instant takeaways from the Aztecs’ home win against Washington State.

1. San Diego State's trick play delivers the decisive touchdown

On fourth-and-goal from the 2 with 9:47 left to play, coach Sean Lewis dialed up a trick play that resulted in a touchdown pass from wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. — who was the backup quarterback last year — to tight end Jackson Ford.

Four skill-position players touched the ball on the play. Running back Lucky Sutton took the direct snap and handed it off to quarterback Stone Saunders, who was lined up to his right. Saunders ran left and, just before getting wiped out, tossed it to Emanuel as he came from around left end. Emanuel then hit wide-open Ford as he slipped to the turf.

The play gave the Aztecs a 26-14 lead and the two-point conversion pass failed.

That TD provided the cushion the Aztecs needed because the Cougars moved down the field for a 2-yard run by quarterback Owen Eshelman.

The Cougars had one last shot but their drive was stuffed at midfield and Saunders took a knee to end it.

2. Lucky Sutton and Javion Kinnard power the rushing attack

On a night when Saunders passed for just 102 yards and threw an interception, running backs Sutton and Javion “Chop” Kinnard carried the offensive load for the Aztecs. Sutton carried 18 times for 115 yards while Kinnard rushed 17 times for 87 yards, including touchdown runs of 9 and 10 yards in the first half.

Kinnard had a tremendous effort on his second TD as he bulled through two defenders to reach the end zone.

Cooper DiLeva kicked field goals of 36 and 45 yards.

3. Aztecs' defense delivers critical fourth-down stops

A week after failing to slow down Colorado State quarterback Hauss Hejny in a road shootout loss, the Aztecs’ defense came up big against the Cougars.

The Aztecs had two fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter, including on the Cougars’ last possession that reached midfield in the closing seconds. One of the big plays on that drive was Sione Hala’s sack.

SDSU’s Josiah Cox stuffed Kirby Vorhees on fourth-and-1 at the SDSU 21 on the first drive of the game.

Kai Wallin had an interception but the Aztecs weren’t able to capitalize.

What's next for San Diego State?

The Aztecs finally get their bye week and a much-needed break. They’ll have two weeks to prepare for their final home game, against Utah State on Nov. 14.