San Diego State QB Jayden Denegal a game-time decision vs. Colorado State

As expected, San Diego State senior quarterback Jayden Denegal is listed as a “game time decision” on the final Pac-12 availability report ahead of the Aztecs’ game at Colorado State on Saturday afternoon.

Denegal left last week’s home victory against rival Fresno State with an ankle injury. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Stone Saunders, who will be in line to make his first collegiate start if Denegal can’t go.

A potential QB change has been the hot topic surrounding the Aztecs (3-4, 2-1 Pac-12) ever since Denegal was pulled in the midst of a 66-14 drubbing at Oregon State two weeks ago.

Denegal started against Fresno State and directed three scoring drives before limping off the field. Saunders came on and directed two more scoring drives in the 26-23 win that was sealed when Cooper DiLeva’s 53-yard field goal with 57 seconds to go assured that the Aztecs would keep the Old Oil Can trophy.

Jayden Denegal's status remains uncertain

Denegal was listed as questionable on each of the first three availability reports this week.

Saunders was listed as probable on the first report but then wasn’t listed after that, a sign that he’s likely ready to start. He had a mop-up role in the season-opening, 53-20 win against Portland State but then broke his collarbone.

San Diego State gets key players back

Running backs Lucky Sutton (ankle) and Javion “Chop” Kinnard (knee) are listed as available after being upgraded from questionable to probable during the week. This will be a homecoming for Kinnard, who began his career at Colorado State before transferring to SDSU.

Also listed as available are offensive linemen Mikey Watkins, Isaac Lucas, Kalan Ellis and Joe Borjon.

Wide receivers Nate Acevedo and Jacob Bostick came off the report

San Diego State’s final Pac-12 availability report

Available (14)

OL Ashdon Wnetrzak

ILB Dean Harrington

OL Isaac Lucas

TE Jackson Ford

RB Javion Kinnard

ILB Jeramiah Lewis

OL Joe Borjon

DB Josiah Cox

OLB Kai Wallin

DL Kainoa Davis

OL Kalan Ellis

RB Lucky Sutton

OL Mikey Watkins

ILB Sione Hala

Game time decision (7)

QB Jayden Denegal

DL Malachi Finau

DB Max Garrison

OLB Nate Henrich

TE Ryan Wolfer

DB Tainoa Lave

ILB Tano Letuli

Out (5)

QB Brady Campbell

DB Dalesean Staley

RB DJ Overstreet

TE Jack Ellis

LS Luke Williams