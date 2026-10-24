San Diego State QB Jayden Denegal a game-time decision vs. Colorado State
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As expected, San Diego State senior quarterback Jayden Denegal is listed as a “game time decision” on the final Pac-12 availability report ahead of the Aztecs’ game at Colorado State on Saturday afternoon.
Denegal left last week’s home victory against rival Fresno State with an ankle injury. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Stone Saunders, who will be in line to make his first collegiate start if Denegal can’t go.
A potential QB change has been the hot topic surrounding the Aztecs (3-4, 2-1 Pac-12) ever since Denegal was pulled in the midst of a 66-14 drubbing at Oregon State two weeks ago.
Denegal started against Fresno State and directed three scoring drives before limping off the field. Saunders came on and directed two more scoring drives in the 26-23 win that was sealed when Cooper DiLeva’s 53-yard field goal with 57 seconds to go assured that the Aztecs would keep the Old Oil Can trophy.
Jayden Denegal's status remains uncertain
Denegal was listed as questionable on each of the first three availability reports this week.
Saunders was listed as probable on the first report but then wasn’t listed after that, a sign that he’s likely ready to start. He had a mop-up role in the season-opening, 53-20 win against Portland State but then broke his collarbone.
San Diego State gets key players back
Running backs Lucky Sutton (ankle) and Javion “Chop” Kinnard (knee) are listed as available after being upgraded from questionable to probable during the week. This will be a homecoming for Kinnard, who began his career at Colorado State before transferring to SDSU.
Also listed as available are offensive linemen Mikey Watkins, Isaac Lucas, Kalan Ellis and Joe Borjon.
Wide receivers Nate Acevedo and Jacob Bostick came off the report
San Diego State’s final Pac-12 availability report
Available (14)
OL Ashdon Wnetrzak
ILB Dean Harrington
OL Isaac Lucas
TE Jackson Ford
RB Javion Kinnard
ILB Jeramiah Lewis
OL Joe Borjon
DB Josiah Cox
OLB Kai Wallin
DL Kainoa Davis
OL Kalan Ellis
RB Lucky Sutton
OL Mikey Watkins
ILB Sione Hala
Game time decision (7)
QB Jayden Denegal
DL Malachi Finau
DB Max Garrison
OLB Nate Henrich
TE Ryan Wolfer
DB Tainoa Lave
ILB Tano Letuli
Out (5)
QB Brady Campbell
DB Dalesean Staley
RB DJ Overstreet
TE Jack Ellis
LS Luke Williams
Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.