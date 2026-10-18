San Diego State QB Jayden Denegal exits Fresno State game with injury as Aztecs lead at halftime

San Diego State quarterback Jayden Denegal took a hit from defensive tackle Deijon Laffitte and left due to an apparent ankle injury with about 7 minutes to play in the first half of the Old Oil Can rivalry game against Fresno State on Saturday night.

Lucky Sutton, who had 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury and had 41 yards rushing on 13 carries. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior was named to preseason watch lists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Maxwell Award (college player of the year) and the Doak Walker Award (most outstanding college running back).

Denegal was 7-of-10 passing for 110 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Hawkins that gave the Aztecs a 10-0 lead with 1:58 left in the first quarter. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound quarterback was hit by Laffitte as he threw a pass and was slow to get up. The senior returned to the huddle and lined up for the next play before suddenly looking to the sideline and then taking a knee before the ball was snapped.

"Well, we gotta re-evaluate here at halftime," SDSU coach Sean Lewis said in his television interview at halftime. "X-rays were negative, from what I heard, so we'll see how it works out when he comes out for the second half."

Freshman Stone Saunders replaced Denegal and on his first play from scrimmage, the pistol snap hit motioning tight end Kime Fangupo and Fresno State's Dylan Hampsten recovered the fumble at the Aztecs' 38. Five plays later, Bryson Donnelson ran for a 4-yard touchdown that cut the Bulldogs' deficit to 13-10 with 4:02 left in the second quarter.

Cooper DiLeva made field goals from 32, 30 and 40 yards.

San Diego State left tackle Joseph Borjon, a 6-8, 340-pound senior, went down with an apparent right leg injury just before halftime.

Manaki Watanabe kicked a 51-yard field goal for Fresno State with 7:48 left until halftime.

"We've got a great running game that is rolling; Lucky is doing a good job, and the O-line is getting good movement," Lewis said. "Then we've got to take advantage of our shots downfield."

The Aztecs beat Fresno State 23-0 last season and leads the series 32-27-4.